

Rabab Fatima elected VP of UN bodies’ Executive Board

This will enable Bangladesh to work closely with the other board members and the leaderships of these three vital UN organs and provide them strategic guidance to their work, said the Bangladesh Mission on Tuesday.

This election comes as a demonstration of the trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys due to her strong legacy of working together with the UN entities and their Executive Boards for implementation of the global development agenda under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it said.

Ambassador Fatima is also serving this year as the President of the UNICEF Executive Board.

Rabab Fatima is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has been serving in her current post since 2019.

