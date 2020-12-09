Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rabab Fatima elected VP of UN bodies’ Executive Board

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Corresondent

Rabab Fatima elected VP of UN bodies’ Executive Board

Rabab Fatima elected VP of UN bodies’ Executive Board

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations Ambassador Rabab Fatima has been elected as Vice President of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Executive Board.
This will enable Bangladesh to work closely with the other board members and the leaderships of these three vital UN organs and provide them strategic guidance to their work, said the Bangladesh Mission on Tuesday.
This election comes as a demonstration of the trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys due to her strong legacy of working together with the UN entities and their Executive Boards for implementation of the global development agenda under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it said.
Ambassador Fatima is also serving this year as the President of the UNICEF Executive Board.
Rabab Fatima is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has been serving in her current post since 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man ‘dies from dengue’ in Khulna
Bangabandhu’s biopic shooting begins Jan ’21
A special prayer was offered seeking early recovery of Education Minister
ACC goes to court again to block Khalidi’s bail
Rabab Fatima elected VP of UN bodies’ Executive Board
Court frees Spaniard in 3kg cocaine haul case
3 ‘drug peddlers’ held with 25-kg hemp
Ferry services on Paturia-Doulatdia route resume


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft