Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Home Back Page

ACC okays charge sheet against Salim Pradhan

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday has approved a charge-sheet against online casino "kingpin" Salim Pradhan for illegally acquiring Tk 57.69 crore.
After conforming the information ACC Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told to the media "According to the case file, Selim Pradhan has illegally acquired TK 57.69 crore which is a punishable offense under Section 26 (1) of the ACC Act 2004."
The investigation officer of the case Gulshan Anwar Pradhan said that Salim also smuggled illegally earned Tk 219,951,000 to Thailand and the United States, which is a punishable offense under sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012."
An ACC source said that the ACC has requested to the Thailand and USA governments to inform more about the Salim's laundering money.  On September 28 last year, Salim Pradhan was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while he was attempting to flee the country.  Based on information, the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a 20-hour raid at his Gulshan office and Banani residence that day.
During the raid, the law enforcers seized around Tk 29 lakh, currencies of 23 countries worth Tk 77.63 lakh, 32 cheque books of three banks, five credit cards, two pieces of spotted deer hide and 48 bottles of foreign liquor.



