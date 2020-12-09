ACC enhancing quality of probe: Chairman

Anti-Corruption Commission is working to ensure punishment for corrupt people by enhancing quality of investigation, said ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud on Tuesday.

As a result, the number of punishment in various ACC cases has increased in the last few years, he said.

While speaking to the Daily Observer on the International Anti-Corruption Day today, Iqbal Mahmud said, "Few years ago, only 22 percent of the perpetrators were convicted in ACC cases. In 2020, its number has increased to 86 percent. The conviction rate in the case is constantly increasing due to the joint efforts of all of us."

"In order to ensure punishment for the 100 percent accused the ACC has tried to improve the quality of investigation in the last five years," said ACC the Chairman.

And that is why extensive training has been arranged for the commission's officers and employees at home and abroad, he said.

"As a result, it was possible to ensure punishment for 86 percent offenders in 2016 and 83 percent in 2018 and 2019," he said.

Mentioning that visible corruption has decreased due to ACC activities, Iqubal Mahmud said "The activities of the ACC have started with the occurrence of corruption. The criminals are being brought to justice. According to a recent report by Transparency International, about 6 percent people have confidence in ACC," he added.

In response to a question that the investigation against 21 ministers and MPs in the ACC was going on at a very slow pace Iqbal Mahmud said, "Every investigation was done in the same process. Investigators decide who, where, how and when to interrogate. These are the ACC investigation strategies. So I don't think investigation against parliament members is slowing down."

In 2003 the United Nations declared December 9 as the International Anti-Corruption Day.

The United Nations is conducting anti-corruption activities through the United Nations Convention Against Corruption with the aim of uniting the world against corruption.

ACC started observing the International Anti-Corruption Day form 2006 as a member state of Bangladesh UNCAC.

Following 'International Anti-Corruption Day-2020' the Anti-Corruption Commission has taken various programmes today.



