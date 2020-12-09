Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Int’l Anti-Corruption Day Today

ACC enhancing quality of probe: Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Anti-Corruption Commission is working to ensure punishment for corrupt people by enhancing quality of investigation, said ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud on Tuesday.
As a result, the number of punishment in various ACC cases has increased in the last few years, he said.
While speaking to the Daily Observer on the International Anti-Corruption Day today, Iqbal Mahmud said, "Few years ago, only 22 percent of the perpetrators were convicted in ACC cases. In 2020, its number has increased to 86 percent. The conviction rate in the case is constantly increasing due to the joint efforts of all of us."
"In order to ensure punishment for the 100 percent accused the ACC has tried to improve the quality of investigation in the last five years," said ACC the Chairman.
And that is why extensive training has been arranged for the commission's officers and employees at home and abroad, he said.
"As a result, it was possible to ensure punishment for 86 percent offenders in 2016 and 83 percent in 2018 and 2019," he said.
Mentioning that visible corruption has decreased due to ACC activities, Iqubal Mahmud said "The activities of the ACC have started with the occurrence of corruption. The criminals are being brought to justice. According to a recent report by Transparency International, about 6 percent people have confidence in ACC," he added.
In response to a question that the investigation against 21 ministers and MPs in the ACC was going on at a very slow pace Iqbal Mahmud said, "Every investigation was done in the same process. Investigators decide who, where, how and when to interrogate. These are the ACC investigation strategies. So I don't think investigation against parliament members is slowing down."
In 2003 the United Nations declared December 9 as the International Anti-Corruption Day.
The United Nations is conducting anti-corruption activities through the United Nations Convention Against Corruption with the aim of uniting the world against corruption.
ACC started observing the International Anti-Corruption Day form 2006 as a member state of Bangladesh UNCAC.
Following 'International Anti-Corruption Day-2020' the Anti-Corruption Commission has taken various programmes today.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC okays charge sheet against Salim Pradhan
ACC enhancing quality of probe: Chairman
India shutdown as farmers protest against reforms
Sculpture not an issue for BNP: Fakhrul
Pori Moni on Forbes Asia’s ‘100 Digital Stars’ list
SAARC can reunite member states to address Covid-19 challenges: Momen
IO in publisher Dipon murder case testifies
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft