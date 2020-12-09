Sculpture not an issue for BNP: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday expressed unwillingness to talk about the current sculpture controversy as he thinks it is not an issue for their party.

"I don't want to talk about sculpture (controversy). This is not an issue for me. The issue for us now is democracy, our rights and establishing our constitutional rights. We can't cast votes now, can't speak up and write. These are our issues," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while exchanging views with local journalists at his Thakurgaon residence.

He alleged the government has snatched people's freedom of speech and gagged the media to hang onto power.

The BNP leader said the Prothom Alo editor has been indicted in a murder case while many other journalists and photojournalists have been implicated in different cases to control the media so that they do not expose their 'misrule'.

Trashing the ruling party's allegation that BNP has a hand in creating chaos over the sculpture issue, he said Awami League has been playing double standards over the relations with alem-ulema.

"Awami League strengthened its relations with radical parties before the last election, and signed an agreement allowing them to issue edicts (fatwas)," he observed.

Fakhrul said Awami League has a hand behind the rise in fundamentalists in Bangladesh. -UNB



