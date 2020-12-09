Video
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020
Pori Moni on Forbes Asia's '100 Digital Stars' list

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020

Popular Bangladeshi actor Pori Moni has been included in Forbes Asia magazine's '100 Digital Stars' list. The list consists of the most influential celebrities on social media and the digital space, who are "as famous online as they are on stage and screen", as per the prestigious magazine.
With nearly 10 million Facebook followers, the 28 year old is one of the most recognisable faces in Bangladeshi media on Tuesday.
The unranked list, published on Monday, contains the likes of Blackpink, BTS, Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit alongside Pori Moni, who is the only Bangladeshi actor on the list.
Pori Moni recently won Best Actress (Critics) honour at the country's 2019 CJFB Performance Awards for her role in "Amar Prem Amar Priya". Her upcoming film, "Bishwo Shundori", will be released on December 11. Directed by Chayanika Chowdhury, the film stars the duo of Siam Ahmed and Pori Moni as the leads.     -Agencies  


