SAARC can reunite member states to address Covid-19 challenges: Momen

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said SAARC can reunite the member states to collectively address the challenges emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic during this unprecedented time of global situation.
"We must leverage available trade and investment, public health and security mechanisms and tools of SAARC to reap multifaceted benefits from this forum," he said.
The Foreign Minister mentioned this in his message on the 36th SAARC Charter Day 2020.  He conveyed his heartiest felicitations to the governments and the peoples of the SAARC countries.
Momen said Bangladesh remains strongly committed to working closely with all the friendly countries of SAARC maintaining the congenial atmosphere of friendship and cooperation.
The Foreign Minister reiterated his sincere wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the peoples of the SAARC member states.
He also extended his greetings to the SAARC Secretary General, members of the SAARC Secretariat, SAARC Specialized Bodies, SAARC Regional Centres and other entities affiliated with the regional forum on this special occasion.   
As a founding member of the SAARC movement, Bangladesh recognises SAARC's immense potential, prospects and opportunities for the sustainable socioeconomic development of South Asian region, Momen said.
 "Born in Bangladesh as a legacy of the vision of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for regional cooperation, SAARC has emerged as a full-bloomed regional organisation having the considerable number of effective Specialized Bodies, Regional CentrEs, Apex and Recognised Bodies," he said.
Dr Momen said, "As we celebrate this year the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the Architect of Bangladesh's Independence, we further reaffirm our strong commitment to strengthening the SAARC Forum as a common platform in South Asia for meaningful regional cooperation."
 He said they expect SAARC to deliver wider benefits for the peoples of South Asian region by overcoming the challenges it is faced with.


