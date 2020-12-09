Video
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020
Home Back Page

IO in publisher Dipon murder case testifies

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Court Correspondent

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Fazlur Rahman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the investigation officer (IO) of publisher Foysal Arefin Dipon murder case, gave his statement in the trial court on Tuesday.
Judge Md Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka Anti-Terror Tribunal recorded the statement of the IO and fixed December 23 for cross examination of the IO in the case.
With the deposition of Fazlur Rahman, as many as 21 out of 26 prosecution witnesses have so far testified.
Dipon, publisher of Jagriti Prokashoni, was hacked to death by banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam militants at his Aziz Super Market office on  October 31in 2015. His wife Rajia Rahman filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on the day.


