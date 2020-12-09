Video
HC asks govt to ban Oli Ahmed’s book

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the government to ban a book written by Colonel (retired) Oli Ahmed, president of Liberal Democratic Party, for terming BNP founder Ziaur Rahman the 'first provisional head of state or acting president' of the country.
The court asked the secretaries of the ministries of home, liberation war, and information to ban the book titled 'Revolution, Military Personnel and the War of Liberation in Bangladesh' published in 2010.
The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder issued the directive after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Imtiaz Uddin Ahmad Asif on November 22. Lawyer Shah Monjurul Haque moved for the petition in the court.
Citing from Oli's interview, lawyer Shah Monjurul Haque said the LDP President's statement was a dishonest, fabricated, false statement and a distortion of historical fact.
The HC also directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority to block Facebook page and Youtube channel of journalist Kanak Sarowar, who on August 17 posted Oli's interview on Facebook and Youtube in which his certain statement allegedly distorted the country's history.
In the petition, lawyer Imtiaz Uddin Ahmad Asif said since the creation and independence of Bangladesh no one had ever raised any question regarding Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being the first president of Bangladesh and Syed Nazrul Islam as the first vice-president.





