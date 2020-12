Bangabandhu Engineers' Council BWDB unit gets new body Bangabandhu Engineers' Council BWDB unit gets new body

BWDB's Chief Engineer of Dr Md Mizanur Rahman and Superintendent Engineer Md Mahfuzur Rahman elected president and general secretary respectively.

