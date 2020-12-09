Speakers thrust on creating more community paramedics

The number of skilled health workers across the country is extremely low, only 2 against every 10 doctors while World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 50. Because of this, the people at rural areas largely depend on unskilled providers. To overcome this scarcity, it is essential to develop adequate number of skilled health workers immediately.

Speakers at National Consultative Meeting-2020 on 'Community Paramedics: A Skilled Healthcare Workforce in Rural Bangladesh' on Monday at Hotel Amaari in Gulshan in the capital made the observation, said a press release on Tuesday.

Trained community paramedics are created through two-year course certified by Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (BNMC). By increasing the number of these workers, it is possible to ensure primary healthcare at grassroots, speakers opined.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (Admin), Director General of Health Services (DGHS) was present at the programme as chief guest. She said, the number of community paramedics is too little. So far, only 5,700 paramedics have been created and 4,500 are giving health services, she said mentioning that the number should be increased.













