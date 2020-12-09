Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Speakers thrust on creating more community paramedics

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Observer Desk

The number of skilled health workers across the country is extremely low, only 2 against every 10 doctors while World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 50. Because of this, the people at rural areas largely depend on unskilled providers. To overcome this scarcity, it is essential to develop adequate number of skilled health workers immediately.
Speakers at National Consultative Meeting-2020 on 'Community Paramedics: A Skilled Healthcare Workforce in Rural Bangladesh' on Monday at Hotel Amaari in Gulshan in the capital made the observation, said a press release on Tuesday.
Trained community paramedics are created through two-year course certified by Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (BNMC). By increasing the number of these workers, it is possible to ensure primary healthcare at grassroots, speakers opined.
Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (Admin), Director General of Health Services (DGHS) was present at the programme as chief guest. She said, the number of community paramedics is too little. So far, only 5,700 paramedics have been created and 4,500 are giving health services, she said mentioning that the number should be increased.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Engineers' Council BWDB unit gets new body
Speakers thrust on creating more community paramedics
Mind’s eye: Vision-restoring brain implants spell breakthrough
CUET become 1st runner up in int’l design competition
Govt to run nine sugar mills for sugarcane crushing this year
Tk 4.96 crore gold bars seized in Jashore
‘Badhan Hijra Sangha’, an organisation for transgender rights
‘Insult to Bangabandhu will not be tolerated’


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft