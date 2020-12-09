Video
Home Editorial

Husband’s cruelties must stop

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

We have witnessed another barbaric incident of a woman dying at the hands of her husband. Hira Begum a 25 year old woman from Jashore district was tortured mercilessly by her husband Billal Sardar who poured petrol all over her body and set her ablaze. She died on the way to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College. These kinds of gruesome incidents are not a new phenomenon but surely we must find out the reasons behind such barbaric act. According to media reports, the victim had refused to go to India with her husband but he stubbornly tried to 'convince'. To our utter astonishment, the part of that "convincing" resulted in intolerable inhuman torture that culminated in setting her on fire and burn her alive.

We really want to know why she was subjected to such brutality but it is also true that no reasons can justify this kind of homicidal act.

What is evident is that despite all the hard work of human rights activists to end domestic violence, that prompted to enact law. But such law has practically no effect. The Domestic Violence Prevention Act 2010 was enacted 10 years ago but is just in paper as very few women have had the courage to file cases against their husbands while most women are completely ignorant of the existence of such law.

Again another survey by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) from April to September this year found 37,512 cases of domestic abuse from selected locations. Their survey also found a sharp increase in domestic violence during this pandemic as lockdown forced women to be with their intimate partners for longer periods of time. Actually the bone chilling statistics nowadays don't shock the society. But still a question arises, why is this moral bankruptcy gradually swallowing us?

So while we cry for ending such brutality on women by their partners that rob them of their wellbeing and often their lives, husbands beating their wives is still not considered a crime. This is where massive awareness and intervention is needed from the leaders and administrators of the society. The government must take main responsibility to stop this omnipresent crime by initiating campaigns and punishing the perpetrators to declare domestic violence and all other kinds of violence against women and girls as heinous crimes. They need to engage the police, local government representatives as well as religious to condemn such violence and be on the side of the victims, not the perpetrators.

Lastly, reforming the legal system and providing protection or shelter to victims should be ensured so that women can escape their assaulters and get legal protection from the violence.



