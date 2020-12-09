Combined University Admission Test

Dear Sir

It is good news, from this year that at least nineteen public universities have to enrol students through a centralised combined admission test as the University Grants Commission (UGC) is going to introduce this new system to minimize the hassles of admission seekers.



It is a very good and welcoming initiative to reduce the cost and hassles of the admission seekers. But some leading universities are still undecided about adopting the new system. Some are arguing against the decision that the reputed public universities will lose its good. But like me many are in favour of the UGC initiative. Not only in Dhaka University, but also in all public universities, subject is being allocated among the admission seekers as per their merit list and choice. These are the long time traditional systems to choose the best one candidate. Some minor problems may be raised but that can be resolved through discussion and good understanding.



If the centralised combined admission test is being held, then it will reduce cost, hassle, and tension that will reduce the vacant seat in different public universities. The UGC should go ahead ignoring the criticism to implement the same for the greater welfare of the admission seekers.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka.