

Women’s perspective of Bangladesh



The discourse is going to take place here might depict a scenario regarding the unwavering perspective of women since the departure of the pioneer, what changes have been made in the fate of the women in the country over the consecutive nine decades.



In the context of growing concern over gender disparities and its resulting adverse impacts on society and economy, the issue of the contribution of women to the national economy has taken centre stage in development discussion in the country. It is now widely accepted that women's labour market participation improves their relative economic position, and from a larger perspective also stimulates the efficiency and development potential of the economy. However, traditional gender norms and patriarchal values often limit women's mobility and constrain their activities in the labour market. The dynamics of change in labour market composition, the contribution of women in official estimates of gross domestic product is much lower than that of men.



Women in the country are extensively engaged in agriculture but often remain unrecognized as well as unpaid. Wage rate disparity, education, training facilities, distance of the agro-field, access to market, and control over the use of income etc influence the participation of women in agriculture in the larger context. Diverse social and religious barriers cut back women in many ways to be involved in the field of agriculture. Discouragement from parents, in-laws and society leads to another form of barrier for women to be implicated in the work field particularly in rural areas.



The Constitution and the legal system have guaranteed equal rights for women to participate in all aspects of public life. But regrettably, women in Bangladesh are in many ways inferior to and hooked on men, and branded as domestic life through male domination particularly in politics. The social structure of Bangladesh still works pessimistically about political participation and involvement for women. It has been a proven track that women running for office have little success indeed. A prevailing lack to represent women at the national level politics, absence of mobilization strategies and male's dominating sentiment are the reasons for sure.



Women from all shades still live in fear of frequent physical violence, domestic exploitation, sexual and verbal abuse, and other sorts of distressing issues in male-dominating society. The social acceptance of domestic violence even by victims themselves is what makes it so dangerous and insidious. Domestic violence has its roots in socio-cultural norms and practices. Condoned by religion and tradition are another manifestation of patriarchy that thrives on unequal power relations within the family and stems from the pervasive belief that men are superior to women and therefore have the right to control every aspect of their lives.



To promote the total well-being, safety, security, sustainability, participation, and recognition in the socio-economic and political domain, and to convert women as an agent of positive and integral changes- like their male counterparts, some substantial aspects need to be addressed befittingly.

Gender mainstreaming is subject to ensure practical measures through expediting necessary plans and enforcing best practice of policies regarding women. Gender-based violence must come to an end with a view to guarantee women of their overall safety and wellbeing. Managing requisite education and active involvement in formal professional environments, business and entrepreneurship have to be assured for women.



Decision making power is a long and significant issue which has to deliberately exist in reality in all spheres of life of women. Recognition of household chores and determination of economic as well as monetary value must be ascertained. Political status should be comprehended and integrated. Formulation and implementation of women friendly down-the-line policies and rights-based plans have to be enforced suitably. Addressing a grand awareness on upholding constitutional privileges for women might be accomplished appositely.



Leaving half of the total population lagged behind, putting them waiting in the queues of disparity, violence, suppression, victimization and dominance- no society can imagine a healthy and balanced progress. On the ground of commemoration of the pioneering embodiment- Begum Rokeya, we have to vow so as our entire women folk can be entitled to honour and dignity, safety and security, and can keep constant momentum in the line of country's overall development. To promote the fate of the whole women community we all have to work in joint hands on the unified platform.

Rokeya Day is observed on 9 December every year marking her birth and death anniversary as a tribute to her majestic works and legacy. Begum Rokeya advocated all her life for women to be treated equally. This pioneer feminist, social activist and advocate of women's rights wrote many short stories, poems, essays, novels and satirical writings of a distinctive literary style characterized by creativity, logic and a wry sense of humour which flecked on the extreme form of Pordah system that endangered women's lives and self-image. 