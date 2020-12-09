

Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty



Tariff and Customs Duty is interchangeable. Importer pay tariff and para-tariff such as Customs Duty (CD), Regulatory Duty (RD), Supplementary Duty (SD), Value Added Tax (VAT), Advance Income Tax (AIT) and Advance Tax (AT) while release goods from the customs authority. CD is treated as tariff and others Para-tariff.



Safeguards are imposed against imports causing or threatening to cause serious injury to the domestic producers of a like or directly competitive product, even if no unfair practices such as dumping and subsidization are used by the exporters. This can be curtailed through anti-dumping and countervailing measures. The increase in imports may be assessed under safeguard measure either in absolute terms or in its magnitude relative to domestic production of like/directly competitive products. It may happen that in an exporting WTO Member, production increases, or simply a larger share of the production, becomes available for export. This may result in a higher quantity of imports into another WTO Member is called "absolute increase".



Conversely, there may be cases where the quantity of imports actually entering the border remains constant, but because domestic production shrinks, the ratio between imports and domestic production results in a higher figure is called "relative increase".



Serious injury shall be understood to mean a significant overall impairment in the position of a domestic industry and threat of serious injury in absolute and relative terms, the share of the domestic product taken by increased imports, changes in the level of sales, production, productivity, capacity utilization, profits and losses, and employment. The assessment of "causation" under safeguard measure is demonstration of the existence of the casual link between increased imports of the product concerned and serious injury and the injury caused by factors other than the increased imports must not be attributed to increased imports.



Price plays an important role in the market. But due to having inefficiency of domestic producers in reducing cost of production the price of product in the market is higher compared with the cost of the imported product that has been produced by a more efficient foreign producer, even after payment of a MFN import tariff. Therefore, the amount of safeguard duty becomes a key in making safeguard effective. These measures can be in the form of an import duty exceeding the bound rate, import quotas or a combination of both. The Agreement of Safeguards states that safeguard measures should be non discriminatory, or MFN, but many countries use discriminatory safeguards.



A Member may apply a safeguard measure only following an investigation by the duly appointed competent authorities of that Member. The investigation must conclude that the domestic industry is facing serious injury or the threat thereof, caused by increased imports of a product. Chairman, Bangladesh Tariff Commission is the designated authority (Para 3 of the safeguard rule issued on 7 June 2010). Investigation and decision of competent authority shall have to make notify immediately the Committee on Safeguards, established under the authority of the Council for Trade in Goods,



Provisional measure can be imposed in the form of tariff increases in cases where delay would cause damage that is difficult to repair (Article 6). A preliminary determination must be made of having clear evidence that increased imports cause or threaten to cause serious injury. Provisional safeguard measures cannot be imposed for a period of more than 200 days. If safeguard duty imposed after the conclusion of the investigation is lower than the provisional duty already imposed and collected the differentiated shall be refunded to the importer.



The guiding principles of imposing safeguard measures are that such measures must be temporary and may be imposed duty on MFN basis only after investigation. The duty is to be progressively liberalized and must pay compensation to the Members whose trade is affected. The exporting country can seek compensation through consultations. If no agreement is reached the exporting country can retaliate by taking equivalent action.



Duration of safeguard measure is limited due to the emergency action and initial period shall not exceed four years. This initial period takes into account the period of provisional safeguard measure and can be extended to a maximum of eight years (ten years for developing country) (Article-7.3). Progressive liberalization of safeguard measure has to be made when the duration of safeguard measure exceeds three years. Under exceptional circumstances, protection can be extended to eight years.



Agreement of SGs envisages progressive liberalization as a tool for expediting the process of adjustment of already taken SG measure to the new situation of import competition so that the protection granted to domestic producers would be reduced progressively to enable them gradually meet the competition from imports. Some WTO Members, therefore, require the domestic industry requesting SG measures to also submit a detailed adjustment plan. The Agreement on safeguards states that in order to facilitate adjustment where the expected duration of SG measures is more than one year, the member applying the measure progressively liberalizes it at regular intervals (Article 7.4). The adjustment plan may help in determining the optimal pace of liberalization, since the quantification of the benefits derived from the adjustment plan can provide guidance.



A Member proposing to apply a safeguard measure or seeking an extension of safeguard measure shall endeavour to maintain a substantially equivalent level of concessions and other obligations (Article 8.1). To achieve this objective, the Members concerned may agree on an adequate means of trade compensation for adverse effects of the measure of their trade.



Safeguard measures shall not be applied against a product originating in a developing country Member as long as its share of imports of the product concerned in the importing Member does not exceed 3 per cent, provided that developing country Members with less than 3 per cent import share collectively account for not more than 9 per cent of total imports of the product concerned (Article 9).



RD is a one type of para-tariff imposed by the Government. The amount of RD would be increased in case of increased import price. But in case of specific tariff applied on any goods, increased import price would lower down the rate of duty and VAT. For example, through imposing RD on importing raw sugar and refined sugar Government protected the Sugar Industry which increases the domestic price of the sugar ultimately bored by consumer. Government may take safeguard measure to protect any industry rather than imposing para-tariff. RD would be effective for one year whereas SG measure for maximum eight years. Cost for producing sugar is high due to low recovery rate and obsolete machinery. But safeguard measure can be taken if there is import surge of the concerned product.



Fifteen sugar industry of Bangladesh meet negligible amount of demand. It is no doubt quality of the domestically produced sugar from cane is best but low production. Increase of recovery rate and replacement of machineries may turn these industries into profitable one. It is known that Japan and Thailand is showing interest to invest on sugar industry. Value addition in producing sugar from cane is more due to which got tariff preferences while exporting the sugar. Possibility to make profitable the sugar industry tends to reduce the suffering of the consumer on the one hand and protect the cane producer on the other.



From the above, it is found that safeguard duty can be imposed more than bound rate through investigation and it can be extended from four years to eight years. But RD can be imposed on any product at the rate not exceeding two times of the highest rate of customs duty specified in the tariff schedule by Government through issuing SRO as it may deem fit and effective for one year only.

The writer is frmer member, Bangladesh Trade and

Tariff Commission









