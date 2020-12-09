

Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?



Nowadays, anyone sitting in the toilet, being bored and in haze mode, mindlessly scrolling through their Facebook feed, more often than not, would find funny memes and jokes about how older people receive video calls so close to their faces or cover camera lenses while taking snaps. They are being stereotyped as 'laughing stocks' by the mainstream media for their innocent miscalculation. This puts a mask on the fact that there are a couple of things which the older generation do right that younger generation do wrong when it comes to handling digital gadgets and social media platforms. These days if we take a quick look at crowds in any concert, more than half of the people there are busy with their Instagram stories finding the perfect lighting and angle to post on their social media account to depict a certain persona that they want to portray or maintain to others; which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but, it kills the essence of being present in the very moment. Older generation people, instead of being caught up with their cell phones, did a better job by solely relying on their naked eyes which is 10 times better than any DSLR camera ever invented. Clicking too many photos gives our brains the excuse to not pay our undivided attention to all the details and we have a hard time recalling as we simply think we can always go back to our camera roll. Previously, if a human being is spotted to need help e.g. it could be somebody drowning in a river or being attacked, people would abandon what they were doing to rescue the other person even if it jeopardises their own life. But, now, we can't expect anything more than cell phone flashlights and some sorrow remarks as they are too chicken to make a move.



Older generation people prefer sticking to books and newspapers for latest updates and information than using Facebook which is more or less full of dumb memes, gossips and pop culture news which serves no true purpose to us than occupying our minds with absolute "garbage" and comparison. Some people may counter argue claiming social media apps do provide useful and informative materials to them. But, if we sit back and think critically, we would realize to see one valuable post on Facebook, we are swimming through a sea of hundred (if not more) random posts which isn't a bank for bunk, honestly speaking. We now live in constant mode of escapism as we love to distract our minds with quick dopamine surges (and instant gratification) by swiping or else we feel "bored and alone". Back then, a typical dinner table would look more like a hub for family members to open up at the end of a hectic day whereas, nowadays, everyone is so much glued to their phones that they can't tell who is sitting next to them, let alone opening up.



In the hustle and bustle of life, in order to save time, we bank on ready-made meals at fast-food shops; ironically, we stand there waiting in the queue complaining why the guy in front of us is taking too long to order. We skip breakfasts and sip on mugs of coffee to cope with our hunger. Earlier people would heavily stick to three big meals a day which consisted of fresh high quality food. However, it is rare to find fresh fruits and veggies these days without a drop of added preservatives and formalin which once inside our system could damage our body's immunity. That is why older people have very less food allergies! Back in the days, young children would be found running outside and playing outdoor sports with their friends, and socializing. That is why, they had their BMR in check and obesity was as scarce as hen's teeth. This, itself was the biggest determinant in deciding whether a person would lie in their bed only half-way through their life because of poor lifestyle choices that he made or he would be out there in the world hustling and truly enjoying life to its fullest. Treating our body like we need it for the next 100+ years is a very good motto that we should abide but only very few people do it correctly.



The mainstream narrative shows us how happy and fulfilled people's life has become after getting their hands on the latest apple products or the fresh pair of Jordan's. If we look closely, it is just a viscous cycle where we chase for that one missing piece of the puzzle that will fulfil the void within us as the excitement wears off soon after we purchase it so we keep on pursuing the next hyped up thing in the market. Older people lay stress on gathering experiences than materialistic things. The joy of spending time with our family and loved ones and exploring different places is insurmountable. It results in greater happiness and forms good memories for lifelong. Now it doesn't mean we have to be a minimalistic and miss out on life in the year 2020; and live in the woods and meditate for the rest of the life! But it is more of valuing yourself than materials and buying things that you really need instead of getting everything you want.



At the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. It is about growing and learning from others, irrespective of whoever he or she is, and making the world a better place for us and the future generation to come.

Ayon Podder is a student, Cardiff International School











It is no less than a blessing from heaven having the sheer opportunity to connect and learn from the beautiful experiences, life lessons, thrilling stories and many other value-added nuggets from our parents, grandparents, teachers and elders. It is something that should not be taken for granted! Our time on this planet is finite; we are not immortals (as far as modern science is concerned). Instead of taking the hard way by making the same mistakes and then figuring it out on our own, we can simply, in a sense, 'cheat' the system by exploiting the wisdom that they already gathered along the course of their ups and downs in life. This will give us a clear and better perspective in life which in turn helps us to crush it in the game of life.Nowadays, anyone sitting in the toilet, being bored and in haze mode, mindlessly scrolling through their Facebook feed, more often than not, would find funny memes and jokes about how older people receive video calls so close to their faces or cover camera lenses while taking snaps. They are being stereotyped as 'laughing stocks' by the mainstream media for their innocent miscalculation. This puts a mask on the fact that there are a couple of things which the older generation do right that younger generation do wrong when it comes to handling digital gadgets and social media platforms. These days if we take a quick look at crowds in any concert, more than half of the people there are busy with their Instagram stories finding the perfect lighting and angle to post on their social media account to depict a certain persona that they want to portray or maintain to others; which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but, it kills the essence of being present in the very moment. Older generation people, instead of being caught up with their cell phones, did a better job by solely relying on their naked eyes which is 10 times better than any DSLR camera ever invented. Clicking too many photos gives our brains the excuse to not pay our undivided attention to all the details and we have a hard time recalling as we simply think we can always go back to our camera roll. Previously, if a human being is spotted to need help e.g. it could be somebody drowning in a river or being attacked, people would abandon what they were doing to rescue the other person even if it jeopardises their own life. But, now, we can't expect anything more than cell phone flashlights and some sorrow remarks as they are too chicken to make a move.Older generation people prefer sticking to books and newspapers for latest updates and information than using Facebook which is more or less full of dumb memes, gossips and pop culture news which serves no true purpose to us than occupying our minds with absolute "garbage" and comparison. Some people may counter argue claiming social media apps do provide useful and informative materials to them. But, if we sit back and think critically, we would realize to see one valuable post on Facebook, we are swimming through a sea of hundred (if not more) random posts which isn't a bank for bunk, honestly speaking. We now live in constant mode of escapism as we love to distract our minds with quick dopamine surges (and instant gratification) by swiping or else we feel "bored and alone". Back then, a typical dinner table would look more like a hub for family members to open up at the end of a hectic day whereas, nowadays, everyone is so much glued to their phones that they can't tell who is sitting next to them, let alone opening up.In the hustle and bustle of life, in order to save time, we bank on ready-made meals at fast-food shops; ironically, we stand there waiting in the queue complaining why the guy in front of us is taking too long to order. We skip breakfasts and sip on mugs of coffee to cope with our hunger. Earlier people would heavily stick to three big meals a day which consisted of fresh high quality food. However, it is rare to find fresh fruits and veggies these days without a drop of added preservatives and formalin which once inside our system could damage our body's immunity. That is why older people have very less food allergies! Back in the days, young children would be found running outside and playing outdoor sports with their friends, and socializing. That is why, they had their BMR in check and obesity was as scarce as hen's teeth. This, itself was the biggest determinant in deciding whether a person would lie in their bed only half-way through their life because of poor lifestyle choices that he made or he would be out there in the world hustling and truly enjoying life to its fullest. Treating our body like we need it for the next 100+ years is a very good motto that we should abide but only very few people do it correctly.The mainstream narrative shows us how happy and fulfilled people's life has become after getting their hands on the latest apple products or the fresh pair of Jordan's. If we look closely, it is just a viscous cycle where we chase for that one missing piece of the puzzle that will fulfil the void within us as the excitement wears off soon after we purchase it so we keep on pursuing the next hyped up thing in the market. Older people lay stress on gathering experiences than materialistic things. The joy of spending time with our family and loved ones and exploring different places is insurmountable. It results in greater happiness and forms good memories for lifelong. Now it doesn't mean we have to be a minimalistic and miss out on life in the year 2020; and live in the woods and meditate for the rest of the life! But it is more of valuing yourself than materials and buying things that you really need instead of getting everything you want.At the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. It is about growing and learning from others, irrespective of whoever he or she is, and making the world a better place for us and the future generation to come.Ayon Podder is a student, Cardiff International School