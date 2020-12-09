

Rights groups and Rohingya relocation



With the arrival of the Rohingya families at the housing complex at the Bhasan Char from the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, the island under Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district, has come into prominence. Reporters while covering the arrival of the refugees on the island said the Rohingyas, who had endured a tremendous chaotic life in overcrowded camps for nearly three years, expressed their happiness to get houses with adequate space and utility supplies.



When asked individually and collectively the Rohingyas said they were not forced to leave camps in Cox's Bazar to come to the island. They asserted that they came to live in the island willingly after seeing the island and its housing project in the video footage screened for them in their camps by the authorities. They said none forced them to leave the overcrowded camps at Teknaf and Ukhiya under Cox's Bazar district and move to Bhasan Char.



Some refugees were extremely happy seeing all the facilities at Bhasan Char and called relatives back in Cox's Bazar camps on hills to join the next group to come to the beautiful island, which has ample opportunities for fishing and cattle farming.



As the refugees expressed their happiness after getting their allotted rooms the authorities said the doors were open for the international organisations like United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to come and see the structures and facilities the government has arranged for Rohingyas. The authorities said there had been no damage to the housing project when cyclones hit the island at least three times over the last two years. The project has cyclone shelters for the residents and raised grounds for domestic animals to take shelter during cyclone and water surge.



The refugees were first escorted to Chattogram from Cox's Bazar by road on December 3. They passed the night at Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haq in Chattogram and we're shipped to the island on the following day. The island was developed for modern habitation with a vast housing project to accommodate some, 100,000 people. The project has been developed by the Navy with a government fund of Tk 3,100 crore, after about 750,000 Rohingyas crossed over to Bangladesh being forcibly evicted from their ancestral home in Rakhine (formerly Arakan) by Myanmar forces during a brutal military campaign in 2017. With them the number of refugees rose to around 1.1 million as more than 300,000 Rohingyas were staying in different official and unofficial camps, after fleeing sectarian riots in Rakhine in 2012.



Bangladesh has no alternative to shifting the huge number of refugees to elsewhere from densely populated Cox's Bazar district, most of which is covers by deep forests and inhabitable shore of the tumultuous Bay of Bengal. A vast natural forest area has been deforested to accommodate the Rohingyas. Nearly a dozen of endangered elephants have been killed along an elephant path, besides scores of damages to the forest resources and wildlife have been recorded.



Moreover the refugees have destabilised the labour market for the locals and deteriorated the law and order situation indulging in crimes including peddling of drugs mainly yaba tablets made of a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. A section of them tend to infiltrate into local community impersonating as Bangladeshi nationals. Some of them also manage Bangladeshi passports in connivance with unscrupulous officials and leave for foreign destinations. Similarly some of them also managed to become voters in Bangladesh.



Recently Saudi Arabia has pressured Bangladesh to take back several thousand Rohingyas having Bangladesh passports. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Election Commission has also detected a number of Rohingyas having national identification cards. In a statement on December 2, the UN said it had limited information on the relocation exercise and had not been involved in the preparation process. It said it was ready for consultation with the government. The UN also said any relocation should be voluntary and all protection measures must be in place.



Earlier various rights groups alleged that the government was yet to allow a technical team to assess the feasibility of the housing project in Bhasan Char. The UN and the rights groups have been questioning the idea of relocation to Bhasan Char, saying it is a low-lying isolated island and has risks of flooding. Last year they agreed to send a technical team to assess the condition and requested the government to allow the visit before relocation.



As the shifting of refugees started, human rights groups have called for halting the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char and ensuring full and meaningful participation of the refugees in the process. UN and aid agencies opposed the relocation plan, saying the island was flood-prone and could get submerged during tidal surges. Bangladesh officials, in response said the houses have been built four feet above the ground with concrete blocks and the entire housing site is protected by a 13km-long flood embankment.



However, after shipping the first batch the Foreign Ministry has invited the UN agencies and rights groups to visit Bhasan Char and see the start of a new life of the refugees. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her prudent and decisive action in relocating a group of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char in order to avoid deaths and accidents due to landslides and other untoward incidents in the overcrowded hilly areas of Kutupalong refugee camp.



Speaking to the media he criticised the rights groups saying: "While international agencies keep making noises about facilities in the Rohingya camps or Bhasan Char, none had the courage nor sincerity to approach Myanmar to create a conducive environment leading to their repatriation to their own country in safety and security and in a dignified way for the wellbeing of Myanmar." During the last three years, trade and investment from European and ASEAN countries, China, Japan, UK, etc have increased manifold in Myanmar in spite of violation of human rights in the country, the minister said.



Momen said none of the human rights organisations have started any blockade of those countries that are not heavily investing in Myanmar nor asked for divestment as they did in the case of Apartheid in South Africa. The fact is the Rohingya problem was created by Myanmar and they are the only ones who can solve it.



However, local critics of UN agencies, rights groups and some foreign NGOs said the shifting was opposed as there are no star hotels like Cox's Bazar, at Bhasan Char. Refugee camps at Teknaf and Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district are only half an hour to an hour drive from star hotels, so the officials could work with comfort and luxury. But such posh hotel facilities will not be available for those who will be assigned to work at Bhasan Char. Bangladesh officials say the housing project at Bhasan Char has living quarters for foreign volunteers and activists.



Critics of the government believe relocation is not the solution and the authorities must engage it's all out diplomacy with the influential countries including China and Japan to press Myanmar to create congenial atmosphere so that Rohingyas willingly return to their ancestral homes. It is feared that most of the Rohingyas, especially who are relocated or to be shifted to Bhasan Char, may not be willing to go back to the undeveloped Rakhine state where the Rohingyas are deprived of all human rights including freedom of movement and access to higher education and businesses.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







Bangladesh has shifted 1,642 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char on December 4 last, defying United Nations' agencies, rights groups, non-governmental organisations and welfare bodies. The global operatives and activists were urging Bangladesh not to relocate the refugees to the remote offshore island in the Bay of Bengal. The first group of the first batch of 2,500 refugees was escorted to Bhasan Char from Cox's Bazar via Chattogram. Three vessels of Bangladesh Navy carried the refugees, their luggage and other essentials escorted by several other vessels to the island, which was developed by the Navy over the last two years for human habitation.With the arrival of the Rohingya families at the housing complex at the Bhasan Char from the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, the island under Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district, has come into prominence. Reporters while covering the arrival of the refugees on the island said the Rohingyas, who had endured a tremendous chaotic life in overcrowded camps for nearly three years, expressed their happiness to get houses with adequate space and utility supplies.When asked individually and collectively the Rohingyas said they were not forced to leave camps in Cox's Bazar to come to the island. They asserted that they came to live in the island willingly after seeing the island and its housing project in the video footage screened for them in their camps by the authorities. They said none forced them to leave the overcrowded camps at Teknaf and Ukhiya under Cox's Bazar district and move to Bhasan Char.Some refugees were extremely happy seeing all the facilities at Bhasan Char and called relatives back in Cox's Bazar camps on hills to join the next group to come to the beautiful island, which has ample opportunities for fishing and cattle farming.As the refugees expressed their happiness after getting their allotted rooms the authorities said the doors were open for the international organisations like United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to come and see the structures and facilities the government has arranged for Rohingyas. The authorities said there had been no damage to the housing project when cyclones hit the island at least three times over the last two years. The project has cyclone shelters for the residents and raised grounds for domestic animals to take shelter during cyclone and water surge.The refugees were first escorted to Chattogram from Cox's Bazar by road on December 3. They passed the night at Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haq in Chattogram and we're shipped to the island on the following day. The island was developed for modern habitation with a vast housing project to accommodate some, 100,000 people. The project has been developed by the Navy with a government fund of Tk 3,100 crore, after about 750,000 Rohingyas crossed over to Bangladesh being forcibly evicted from their ancestral home in Rakhine (formerly Arakan) by Myanmar forces during a brutal military campaign in 2017. With them the number of refugees rose to around 1.1 million as more than 300,000 Rohingyas were staying in different official and unofficial camps, after fleeing sectarian riots in Rakhine in 2012.Bangladesh has no alternative to shifting the huge number of refugees to elsewhere from densely populated Cox's Bazar district, most of which is covers by deep forests and inhabitable shore of the tumultuous Bay of Bengal. A vast natural forest area has been deforested to accommodate the Rohingyas. Nearly a dozen of endangered elephants have been killed along an elephant path, besides scores of damages to the forest resources and wildlife have been recorded.Moreover the refugees have destabilised the labour market for the locals and deteriorated the law and order situation indulging in crimes including peddling of drugs mainly yaba tablets made of a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. A section of them tend to infiltrate into local community impersonating as Bangladeshi nationals. Some of them also manage Bangladeshi passports in connivance with unscrupulous officials and leave for foreign destinations. Similarly some of them also managed to become voters in Bangladesh.Recently Saudi Arabia has pressured Bangladesh to take back several thousand Rohingyas having Bangladesh passports. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Election Commission has also detected a number of Rohingyas having national identification cards. In a statement on December 2, the UN said it had limited information on the relocation exercise and had not been involved in the preparation process. It said it was ready for consultation with the government. The UN also said any relocation should be voluntary and all protection measures must be in place.Earlier various rights groups alleged that the government was yet to allow a technical team to assess the feasibility of the housing project in Bhasan Char. The UN and the rights groups have been questioning the idea of relocation to Bhasan Char, saying it is a low-lying isolated island and has risks of flooding. Last year they agreed to send a technical team to assess the condition and requested the government to allow the visit before relocation.As the shifting of refugees started, human rights groups have called for halting the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char and ensuring full and meaningful participation of the refugees in the process. UN and aid agencies opposed the relocation plan, saying the island was flood-prone and could get submerged during tidal surges. Bangladesh officials, in response said the houses have been built four feet above the ground with concrete blocks and the entire housing site is protected by a 13km-long flood embankment.However, after shipping the first batch the Foreign Ministry has invited the UN agencies and rights groups to visit Bhasan Char and see the start of a new life of the refugees. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her prudent and decisive action in relocating a group of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char in order to avoid deaths and accidents due to landslides and other untoward incidents in the overcrowded hilly areas of Kutupalong refugee camp.Speaking to the media he criticised the rights groups saying: "While international agencies keep making noises about facilities in the Rohingya camps or Bhasan Char, none had the courage nor sincerity to approach Myanmar to create a conducive environment leading to their repatriation to their own country in safety and security and in a dignified way for the wellbeing of Myanmar." During the last three years, trade and investment from European and ASEAN countries, China, Japan, UK, etc have increased manifold in Myanmar in spite of violation of human rights in the country, the minister said.Momen said none of the human rights organisations have started any blockade of those countries that are not heavily investing in Myanmar nor asked for divestment as they did in the case of Apartheid in South Africa. The fact is the Rohingya problem was created by Myanmar and they are the only ones who can solve it.However, local critics of UN agencies, rights groups and some foreign NGOs said the shifting was opposed as there are no star hotels like Cox's Bazar, at Bhasan Char. Refugee camps at Teknaf and Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district are only half an hour to an hour drive from star hotels, so the officials could work with comfort and luxury. But such posh hotel facilities will not be available for those who will be assigned to work at Bhasan Char. Bangladesh officials say the housing project at Bhasan Char has living quarters for foreign volunteers and activists.Critics of the government believe relocation is not the solution and the authorities must engage it's all out diplomacy with the influential countries including China and Japan to press Myanmar to create congenial atmosphere so that Rohingyas willingly return to their ancestral homes. It is feared that most of the Rohingyas, especially who are relocated or to be shifted to Bhasan Char, may not be willing to go back to the undeveloped Rakhine state where the Rohingyas are deprived of all human rights including freedom of movement and access to higher education and businesses.The writer is Business Editor,The Daily Observer