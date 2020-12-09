Man jailed for lifting soil illegally at Daulatkhan

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Dec 8: A mobile court here on Sunday sentenced a man to one month in jail and fined him Tk 50,000 for soil lifting illegally in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.

The convict is Nuru Uddin, son of Gajnabi Majhi, a resident of Bhabanipur Union.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kawsar Hossain conducted a drive in the upazila in the evening and awarded Nuru Uddin the punishment under the Balumohal and Soil Management Act.

UNO Kawsar said Nuru Uddin has been lifting soil and sand from the bank of the Meghna River through dredger for long.

Such drives will continue in the upazila, the UNO added.