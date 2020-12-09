Six brick kilns, persons fined in two districts

Separate mobile courts on Saturday fined three brick kilns and three persons on different charges in two districts- Noakhali and Manikganj.

NOAKHALI: A mobile court in the district on Saturday fined three brick kilns Tk 1.16 lakh for breaching rules of the Department of Environment (DoE).

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Asaduzzaman fined them under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.

Sonali Bricks Manufacturing and Raju Brick Manufacturing were fined Tk 50,000 each and HMBC Bricks was fined Tk 16,000 for cutting off topsoil from a farmland.

MANIKGANJ: A mobile court in the district on Saturday evening fined three persons for catching dolphin.

They are Anwar Hossain, Jalal Uddin and Md Alam.

Ghior Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Irin Akhter fined them Tk 30,000.

Ghior Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Riaz Uddin Ahmed said the trio caught a dolphin weighing 20kg from the Jamuna River in Jionpur Village on Friday night. They were staying in Ghior Bus Stand area along with the dolphin on Saturday morning.

Being informed by locals, police arrested them from there, the OC added.

UNO Irin Akhter said they were fined under the Wild Life Preservation Act.

However, the dolphin was released into the Padma River on Saturday afternoon, the UNO added.









