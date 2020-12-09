Video
Barishal Freedom Day observed

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

Barishal was freed on December 8 in 1971 from the Pakistani occupation forces. To commemorate the day, a monument was built in the city. photo: observer



BARISHAL, Dec 8: Barishal Freedom Day was observed in a befitting manner on Tuesday.
On this day in 1971, freedom fighters (FFs) took control of Barishal Town defeating Pakistani occupation forces in several pitched encounters.
By about 10:30am, FFs led by Base Commander Sultan Master entered through the southern and the western parts and brought Kotwali Police Station under control.
Base commanders Nizamuddin and Mazid Khan and Sub-Sector Commander Shahjahan Omar brought the town under control by the afternoon.
About 400 Pakistani forces and some of their collaborators left Barishal by the morning. FFs besieged the town and disrupted road communications.
Collaborators who took shelter inside WAPDA, occupation forces' regional headquarters, surrendered to Nurul Islam Manjur, the then district Awami League secretary and organiser of the liberation movement in Barishal.
In the mass killing ground and torture cell of the occupation forces in Barishal WAPDA cantonment near Kirtankhola River, a huge number of FFs were killed. Their bodies were thrown in the river, said Enayet Hossain Chowdhury, organising commander of district Muktijoddha Sangsad.
Following an air attack on April 25, Pakistani forces occupied Barishal.
Pakistan-controlled local administration had announced an indefinite curfew in the night of December 7.
Four Indian fighter aircrafts started counter attack and killed most of the Pakistani forces.


