BARISHAL, Dec 8: One more person died of corona in the city, taking the total death toll to 188 in the division.

Meanwhile, the number of total infected is 9,944 in the division till Monday morning.

From Monday noon, the disordered RT-PCR Lab of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital started functioning. Out of the total infected, the number in Barishal District is 4,481 and 3,400 in the city.

Out of the total death, 79 are in Barishal District.