Man held for raping schoolgirl at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 8: Police arrested a man on Monday for raping a schoolgirl in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

Arrested Abdul Matin Bhuiyan, 50, is the son of late Abdul Bhuiyan of Kushtia Village in Trishal Upazila. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Outbaria Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the victim, 13, an eighth grader at a local school, was raped by her uncle Matin, and became one-and-a-half-month pregnant.

Later, the victim's father lodged a case with Gafargaon Police Station in this connection. Following this, police arrested the rapist.

Gafargaon PS Officer-in-Charge Anukul Sarker confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.













