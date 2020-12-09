Video
Man held for raping schoolgirl at Gafargaon

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 8: Police arrested a man on Monday for raping a schoolgirl in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.
Arrested Abdul Matin Bhuiyan, 50, is the son of late Abdul Bhuiyan of Kushtia Village in Trishal Upazila. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Outbaria Village in the upazila.  
Police sources said the victim, 13, an eighth grader at a local school, was raped by her uncle Matin, and became one-and-a-half-month pregnant.
Later, the victim's father lodged a case with Gafargaon Police Station in this connection. Following this, police arrested the rapist.
Gafargaon PS Officer-in-Charge Anukul Sarker confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.


