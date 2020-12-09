23 more contract corona in three districts

Some 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Chuadanga, Manikganj and Thakurgaon, in two days.

CHUADANGA: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,604 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

The test results of 20 samples came from PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital in the morning where six persons were found positive for the virus, said the CS.

Of the newly infected persons, two are in Sadar, three in Damurhuda and one in Jibannagar upazilas.

As many as six corona patients are undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and 46 are in home quarantine.

A total of 1,511 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 33 died of it in the district.

The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19 this year.

MANIKGANJ: Ten more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,681 here.

CS Office Medical Officer Dr Rafiqunnahar confirmed the information Monday.

She said a total of 39 samples were sent to the PCR lab in Colonel Malek Medical College for test on Sunday where 10 were found positive.

Among the newly infected persons, four are in Sadar, two in Saturia, three in Singair and one in Harirampur upazilas.

They are now in isolation at their respective houses.

So far, 23 people died of the virus and 15 died with its symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, 1,588 people have recovered from the virus in the district.

THAKURGAON: Seven more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,403 here.

CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Monday evening.

Of the newly infected persons, six are in Sadar and one in Pirganj upazilas.

The samples sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day, where six persons were found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 1,196 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 27 died of it in the district.





