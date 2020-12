Jagannathpur freed today

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, Dec 8: Jagannathpur Upazila in the district was freed on December 9 in 1971 from the Pakistani occupation forces.

The day will be observed by paying tribute to martyrs, placing wreath, bringing procession and holding discussion meeting, according to organising sources.

Massacre was conducted in Jagannathpur, killing innocent people and students. On August 31, mass killing was operated in Shreeramsi area. On April 1, it was also conducted in Raniganj Bazaar. Hundreds of people were put in queue and brutally killed.

In Jagannathpur, Bir Muktijoddha Barrister Mirza Abdul Matin hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh.

Among others, the Jagannathpur freeing operation was actively participated by ex-Foreign Minister late Abdus Samad Azad, ex-MP and Advocate late Abdur Rais, Abdul Kadir Shikdar, Abdul Kyum, Abdul Haque, Barrister Mirza Abdul Wahid, Mirza Abdus Sattar, Badal Chowdhury, Mahbubur Rahman, Akhlakur Rahman, Istaz Ali, Rasraj Baidda, Mizanur Rahman, Manik Pal, Sayed Ataur Rahman, Sirajul Islam and Sajjadur Rahman.