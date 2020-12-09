Video
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020
Countryside

Protest against vandalising Mujib’s sculpture continues

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Khulna University Officers' Kallyan Parishad formed a human chain on the campus on Tuesday, protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia and demanding arrest of and punishment for those involved in the act. photo: observer

To protest vandalising the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia, various programmes, such as bringing out processions, staging demonstrations and forming human chains, continued in the districts including Rangamati, Nilphamari and Kurigram on Tuesday.  
RANGAMATI: Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee formed a human chain in front of the deputy commissioner's office in the town on Tuesday, protesting the vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia.
Later, a discussion meeting was held there.
District unit President of the committee Sunil Kanti De chaired the programme.
District unit Vice-Presidents of the committee Amalendu Hawlader, Tuku Talukder and ex-President of Rangamati Press Club SM Shamsul Alam, among others, spoke in the meeting.
The speakers demanded punishment for those who vandalised Bangabandhu's sculpture.
NILPHAMARI: Sadar Upazila Krishak League brought out a procession in the district town on Tuesday, protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia.
The procession was brought out from the Krishak League office about 11am, and it ended on the Bangabandhu Chattar after parading main roads of the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was held there.
District Krishak League President Akshay Kumar Roy was present as chief guest while Convener Safiar Rahman chaired the meeting.
District Krishak League Vice-Presidents Azharul Islam and Umapad Adhikari, and Sadar Upazila Awami League (AL) President Abujar Rahman, among others, also spoke in the programme.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: In this connection, leaders and activists of upazila AL brought out a procession on Tuesday.
After parading main roads of the town, they organised a discussion meeting at Tinkona intersection.
Upazila AL President Ataur Rahman Sheikh, Joint General Secretary Nurul Huda Dulal and Zila Parishad Member Ahmed Ali Poddar Ratan, among others, spoke in the meeting.


