Two murdered in two dists

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Rajshahi, on Sunday.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A man reportedly killed his wife over family feud and tried to commit suicide in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Morzina Akhter, 22, was the wife of Sajib, 25. They lived in a rented house in Mulaid Village of the upazila.

Local sources said the couple often locked into altercation over trifling matter. On Sunday night, neighbours informed police getting no response from their house.

Later, police broke open the door and found the wife seriously injured. She died on the way to a local hospital.

Police sources said the husband strangulated the wife and hit on her head. He also tried to kill self by hanging.

However, the body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sreepur Police Station (PS) Inspector Moniruzzaman said Sajib confessed to the murder of his wife before the court.

A case was filed in this connection, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: A man allegedly strangled his father to death in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Mahmud Ali, 65, was a resident of Bhatkhali Village under Yogipara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mahmud Ali had been at loggerheads with his wife Anwara Begum and son Mozahar Ali over land dispute. Following this, Mozahar strangulated him to death. Neighbours found his body on Monday morning. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bagmara PS Officer-in-Charge Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested three persons in this connection.







