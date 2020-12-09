

Middlemen benefit depriving potato farmers in Rajshahi

Per kg potato is being sold at Tk 40 to 45 in the market. At the beginning of the season, it was sold at Tk 12 to 13 from the farmers' land. Middlemen and traders bought the potatoes from farmers and kept those in cold storage.

Due to low price last year, farmers cultivated potato in fewer lands this year.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), potato was cultivated in 35,500 hectares of land last year. About 60 per cent of the 36 cold storages in Rajshahi were filled up with the stored potato. About 20 to 25 per cent of potatoes with seeds are still in the cold storages.

Due to flood and heavy rain in Rajshahi and other districts of the country this year, the price of potato started to increase by leaps and bounds and reached maximum Tk 50 per kg in Rajshahi and Tk 60 in Dhaka. Potatoes have never been sold at such a high price.

Cold storage owners, traders and middlemen have benefited by selling potatoes at a higher price. Potatoes are still being sold at a higher price than the price fixed by the government.

Asadul, a vegetable seller in Shaheb Bazaar, said that at present potatoes are being sold at Tk 40 to 42 per kg. They cannot buy potatoes from cold stores at the prices fixed by the government. So they have to buy and sell it at a higher price.

A potato farmer Nizamul Islam of Naohata said, "I planted potato in two-bigha land with loaned money last season. After lifting potato, I sold those at Tk 13 per kg and paid off the debt. Due to rising prices in the market, those who bought potatoes from me and kept in cold storage have benefited."

According to Rajshahi DAE, this year's potato farming target in Rajshahi is 35,000 ha of land. However, due to the good price of potatoes, the farming target may be exceeded this time.



RAJSHAHI, Dec 8: Potato has been sold at the highest ever price this year, but middlemen instead of growers have profited from the trading.Per kg potato is being sold at Tk 40 to 45 in the market. At the beginning of the season, it was sold at Tk 12 to 13 from the farmers' land. Middlemen and traders bought the potatoes from farmers and kept those in cold storage.Due to low price last year, farmers cultivated potato in fewer lands this year.According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), potato was cultivated in 35,500 hectares of land last year. About 60 per cent of the 36 cold storages in Rajshahi were filled up with the stored potato. About 20 to 25 per cent of potatoes with seeds are still in the cold storages.Due to flood and heavy rain in Rajshahi and other districts of the country this year, the price of potato started to increase by leaps and bounds and reached maximum Tk 50 per kg in Rajshahi and Tk 60 in Dhaka. Potatoes have never been sold at such a high price.Cold storage owners, traders and middlemen have benefited by selling potatoes at a higher price. Potatoes are still being sold at a higher price than the price fixed by the government.Asadul, a vegetable seller in Shaheb Bazaar, said that at present potatoes are being sold at Tk 40 to 42 per kg. They cannot buy potatoes from cold stores at the prices fixed by the government. So they have to buy and sell it at a higher price.A potato farmer Nizamul Islam of Naohata said, "I planted potato in two-bigha land with loaned money last season. After lifting potato, I sold those at Tk 13 per kg and paid off the debt. Due to rising prices in the market, those who bought potatoes from me and kept in cold storage have benefited."According to Rajshahi DAE, this year's potato farming target in Rajshahi is 35,000 ha of land. However, due to the good price of potatoes, the farming target may be exceeded this time.