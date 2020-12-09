Thai protest leaders charged

BANGKOK, Dec 8: More than a dozen leaders of Thailand's pro-democracy protest movement were charged on Tuesday under the kingdom's tough royal defamation law for headlining demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy.

Thailand has strict lese majeste laws, enshrined in section 112 of the penal code, shielding the ultra-wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism.

But that has not stopped a youth-led movement from demanding reform -- including the abolition of the law in a direct challenge to the monarchy.

On Tuesday authorities summoned prominent protest figures to charge them under section 112 at police stations across Bangkok and neighbouring Nonthaburi province. -AFP