Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Thai protest leaders charged

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

BANGKOK, Dec 8: More than a dozen leaders of Thailand's pro-democracy protest movement were charged on Tuesday under the kingdom's tough royal defamation law for headlining demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy.
Thailand has strict lese majeste laws, enshrined in section 112 of the penal code, shielding the ultra-wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism.
But that has not stopped a youth-led movement from demanding reform -- including the abolition of the law in a direct challenge to the monarchy.
On Tuesday authorities summoned prominent protest figures to charge them under section 112 at police stations across Bangkok and neighbouring Nonthaburi province.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai protest leaders charged
Iran upholds death sentence
Ardern sorry for report faults
Christmas ‘greater challenge’ on Covid: Anthony Fauci
Egyptian army killed 40 suspected jihadists in Sinai
China promises response over HK sanctions
‘Long way apart’ with EU on Brexit talks: Johnson
Time running out on Trump bid to overturn election results


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft