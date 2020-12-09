Video
Iran upholds death sentence

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

TEHRAN, Dec 8: Iran's judiciary on Tuesday said it had upheld a death sentence for Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France and was implicated in anti-government protests.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Zam in October last year, calling him a "counter-revolutionary" who was "directed by France's intelligence service".
He was charged with "corruption on earth" -- one of the most serious offences under Iranian law -- and sentenced to death in June. "The supreme court handled the case more than a month ago," Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said. It "upheld the ruling issued by the Revolutionary Court," he added, speaking at a videoconference.     -AFP


