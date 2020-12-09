Video
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:05 AM
Home Foreign News

Christmas ‘greater challenge’ on Covid: Anthony Fauci

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

WASHINGTON, Dec 8: Top US diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of another surge in Covid cases after Christmas - even with the rise following Thanksgiving still being tackled.
He said the longer Christmas/New Year period may be even more of a challenge. The US is seeing peak infections of close to 200,000 a day on average with record numbers of people in hospital.
California is under a strict new lockdown, with other states announcing record increases.
The US has recorded more than 14.7 million cases of infection in the pandemic so far and 282,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University research, both global highs.
President Donald Trump has been accused of playing down measures such as mask wearing but the US has also had to deal with different states taking different approaches to tackling the virus.
Dr Fauci, who has been asked by President-elect Joe Biden to be his Covid chief medical adviser, told CNN his concerns for Christmas were the same as his concerns for Thanksgiving, "only this may be even more compounded because it's a longer holiday".
He said nobody wanted to modify or shut down the holiday season, but "we're at a very critical time... we've got to not walk away from the facts and the data. This is tough going for all of us".    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

