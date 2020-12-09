Video
China promises response over HK sanctions

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec 8:  The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.
The move targeted the vice chairpersons of the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), the top decision-making body of the Chinese legislature.
The action was widely seen as part of an effort by outgoing President Donald Trump to cement his tough-on-China legacy and also box president-elect Joe Biden, before he takes office on Jan 20, into hardline positions on Beijing at a time of bipartisan anti-China sentiment in Congress.
The Trump administration earlier slapped sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the Asian financial hub's current and former police chiefs and other top officials in August for what it said was their role in curtailing freedoms in a crackdown on the territory's pro-democracy movement.
China has summoned the acting top US diplomat in Beijing to protest about US sanctions and vowed to take "reciprocal" counter measures. China's foreign ministry said on its website on Tuesday that Chinese vice foreign ministry Zheng Zeguang has summoned the acting representative in the U.S. embassy to express "solemn protest and strong condemnation". He also said that Beijing will take "reciprocal" counter measures.
China's rubber-stamp parliament pushed through the draconian new security law in June. Critics say it decimates the freedoms once enjoyed in Hong Kong, enshrined in an agreement made before the 1997 handover from British colonial rule back to China.
China says the law and prosecution of critics is needed to restore stability after last year's huge and often violent protests.    -REUTERS


