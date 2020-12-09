Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 December, 2020, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Long way apart’ with EU on Brexit talks: Johnson

Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, Dec 8: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain and the European Union remain far apart, as he prepares to head to Brussels to try to salvage a post-Brexit trade deal.
"I am always hopeful, but I have to be honest with you, the situation at the moment is tricky," he said, touring a hospital in London for Britain's historic rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.
"Our friends have to understand the UK has left the EU to exercise democratic control. We are a long way apart still," he said, ahead of face-to-face talks with EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
"It is looking very difficult at the moment. We will do our level best. I would say to everybody there's great options ahead for our country."
After the negotiating teams' latest session in Brussels -- and with just over three weeks until Britain leaves the EU's single market -- Johnson held a phone call with von der Leyen late Monday and secured an invitation to head over in person.
"We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries," the pair said in a joint          statement.
"We asked our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days."
It was not immediately clear whether Johnson's visit would be a separate event, or whether he might be slotted in before an EU summit on Thursday, with the other 27 EU leaders meeting in person.
The announcement of Johnson's trip came after a pessimistic day of talks, during which EU negotiator Michel Barnier said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai protest leaders charged
Iran upholds death sentence
Ardern sorry for report faults
Christmas ‘greater challenge’ on Covid: Anthony Fauci
Egyptian army killed 40 suspected jihadists in Sinai
China promises response over HK sanctions
‘Long way apart’ with EU on Brexit talks: Johnson
Time running out on Trump bid to overturn election results


Latest News
Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca
Chattogram cement top place beating Khulna
Coordinated public transport system in capital from April 1
Three-day ‘Digital World-2020’ begins Tuesday
Former top US cyber official sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats
US’s CDC offers help for vaccine prioritisation in Bangladesh
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown
Stop chasing small fries and keeping big fish untouched: TIB
Father, son stabbed dead in Sirajganj
Can’t win any game if we play like this: Shanto
Most Read News
My village my town
Rooppur under-construction building collapses; 10 hurt
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshis on Thakurgaon border
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 11hrs
5 die in Tangail two trucks collision
History of Bangladesh and required caution to avoid alteration
4 remanded for vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia
DSCC faces bar during eviction drive in Phulbaria
BERC to fix retail prices of LPG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft