Time running out on Trump bid to overturn election results

WASHINGTON, Dec 8: Humiliation in the courts, witnesses who provide more farce than facts and a chief lawyer battling coronavirus -- Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 presidential election are not going well.

And time is running out. The Electoral College is to meet on December 14 to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory and Tuesday is the deadline for state-level challenges to be resolved.

Among the latest blows to Trump's bid to tarnish the vote with baseless fraud claims was the announcement on Sunday that former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized with Covid-19.

Giuliani, 76, has been leading the Trump campaign's legal team, filing lawsuits that purport to expose ballot fraud and staging public hearings in the swing states where Trump lost narrowly.

Many of the witnesses put forward by Giuliani have strained credulity, however, and the flimsy lawsuits rely often on convoluted conspiracy theories that have been repeatedly debunked by state election officials -- many of them Republican.

One witness, Melissa Carone, who appeared besides Giuliani at a hearing in Michigan, was so over-the-top that she ended up going viral and being lampooned on the comedy show "Saturday Night Live."

Carone had already been deemed "not credible" by a Michigan judge but that did not stop Giuliani from parading her before the Michigan House hearing.

When the lawsuits filed by Giuliani and other Trump allies have actually reached the courts they have been tossed out by judges -- sometimes in scathing terms.

The latest defeat -- bringing the Trump campaign's win-loss record in court to 1-47 -- came on Monday in Michigan, where Trump lost to Biden by 154,000 votes.

"The People have spoken," wrote US District Court Judge Linda Parker. "This case represents well the phrase: 'this ship has sailed.'" -AFP







