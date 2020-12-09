US designates Pakistan on religious freedom blacklist with China, Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, Dec 8: The US has again designated Pakistan and China as "countries of particular concern" for systematic and egregious violations of religious freedom, a move that could lead to the imposition of certain sanctions against them.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the US had designated China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, Myanmar, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as "countries of particular concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998".

The action was taken as these countries were "engaging in or tolerating systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom", he said.

China, Pakistan, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia have figured in the list of countries of particular concern in recent years, though the state department has granted waivers to these countries from any meaningful action related to the designation because of US security interests.

In 2019 alone, the state department issued three such waivers for Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan. Pompeo also said the US had placed the Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia on a "special watch list" for governments that have engaged in or tolerated "severe violations of religious freedom".

The US also designated terror groups al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Islamic State and its affiliates in Greater Sahara and West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin and the Afghan Taliban as "entities of particular concern" under the Frank R Wolf International Religious Freedom Act of 2016.

The US didn't renew the "entity of particular concern" designations for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and Islamic State-Khorasan, which operates in Afghanistan, due to "total loss of territory formerly controlled by these terrorist organisations", Pompeo said.

"The US will continue to work tirelessly to end religiously motivated abuses and persecution around the world, and to help ensure that each person, everywhere, at all times, has the right to live according to the dictates of conscience," he said.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent, bipartisan federal government entity, has recommended that Pakistan be designated a country of particular concern every year since 2002, and the state department finally made the designation for the first time in 2018, and again in 2019.

USCIRF also recommended in its 2020 report that Pakistan be designated a country of particular concern for its systematic violations of religious freedom.

Religious freedom has been a core issue for Pompeo and Trump, who count on strong evangelical Christian support and have often played down other human rights concerns among allies.

In a bipartisan effort as Trump exits, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a resolution Monday that asks the United States to put a priority on repealing blasphemy laws around the world.

The resolution noted that more than 70 countries had blasphemy laws on the books and voiced alarm over Pakistan, where minorities have frequently been targeted, as well as about attacks on secularist writers in Bangladesh.

The House also unanimously approved a resolution calling for an end to Iran's "state-sponsored persecution" of the Baha'i community and urged the immediate release of detained members of the faith. -AFP







