Sri Lanka tour of South Africa to come under consideration

The decision to call off England's tour of South Africa after the outbreak of Covid-19 in both camps could have serious ramifications on Sri Lanka's tour this month.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to travel to South Africa next week but that will now come under consideration, it is learnt.

"We will be talking to Cricket South Africa (CSA) and their health ministry and also the ECB before deciding on the tour," Prof. Arjuna de Silva, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) Medical Panel, said.

"We will also speak to our own players and health ministry. If the England team is calling off the South Africa tour, then it's a serious problem and we will think twice before the tour is given green light", de Silva added.

The England team is also scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka next month.

Interestingly, the seven selectors met and picked the 22 players for the tour.

Captain Dimuth Karunratne was present and Head Coach Mickey Arthur's suggestions were obtained over the phone.

Arthur is on a commentary assignment in the LPL.

The selectors are likely to have retained the same 22 players who trained recently and were consented by the captain and the coach.

Oshado Fernando who injured his ankle has been retained.

The team, if the tour takes place will have Dr. Daminda Attanayake as a sports medicine doctor traveling with the team. Chaminda Mendis, one of the selectors, who has been a technical committee member too arrived. He may be required to give another PCR test before joining the hotel in Hambantota.

SLC officials did not respond to calls seeking clarification regarding the tour.



