Booter Sufil, Cricketer Zinnat get married







National football team star Mahbubur Rahman Sufil tied the knot with Mohammedan Sporting Club rising star cricketer Zinnat Asia Ortthi recently. A photo of the couple in wedding dressed had gone viral subsequently where the bridegroom is seen posing with a football while bride with a cricket bat. The photo is taken at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura. The netizen flooded the Facebook page of the couple with well wishes. photo: FACEBOOK