Emon wipes out Rajshahi, Barishal win runs-galore



Parvez Hossain Emon of Fortune Barishal celebrating his fastest T20 century which he made against Minister Group Rajshahi playing only 42 balls in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Emon had been fighting throughout the tournament to find his rhythm but still Barishal team management kept faith on the youngster. The southpaw had feat him at the moment, when FBs had to win at any cost to keep hope for play-offs. He came to bat after departure of Saif Hasan (27) in the 3rd ball of 5th over. Barishal were still 177 runs away from the win. Pairing with his skipper Tamim Iqbal he assembled 117 runs in the 2nd wicket's partnership. After Tamim's departure with 53 runs, his 2nd fifty in the event, Emon did the rest of the job working hand in hand with Afif Hossain. Afif remained not out scoring 26 runs.

Earlier, Barishal preferred to chase winning the toss but got Alps in front to cross after Rajshahi skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto's stormy innings of 109 runs from 55 balls. This is the 1st ton of the event and highest individual innings so far. Shanto sent ball to crowd for 11 times and to fence for four times on the way to his almost 200 strike rated innings.

Shanto and his opening partner Anisul Islam Emon, another Emon of the match, stood the first 100 plus opening partnership. Their 131-runs joint venture came to an end with the dismissal of Anisul Emon scoring 69 runs from 39 balls. But none of the rest middle order batsmen could capitalise the chance of batting from comfort zone. So, they failed to accelerate at death over. They lost four wickets in the ultimate over of the innings delivered by Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Rabbi preyed Nurul Hasan Shohan, Shanto and Forhad Reza to accomplish his hat-trick. Man at six Mohammad Saifuddin hit a boundary in the 4th ball of the over but became the 4th pit of Rabbi in the following delivery. Fazle Rabbi however, gave the finishing touch with a maximum as MRs managed to post a healthy total of 220 runs losing seven wickets though they were supposed to go closer to 250 at one point of the innings.

Beside Rabbi's four-for, Sumon Khan took two wickets for FBs.

Parvez Emon named the Man of the Match for his supernatural innings.

Barishal had a mishap in the day of many achievements. Their bowler in focus Abu Jayed Rahi stretched out the ground with knee strain after the 1st ball of the 9th over. He could deliver 2.1 overs. The update of injury condition is yet to disclose.







