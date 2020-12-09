Walton title sponsor of Federation Cup

Video
Published : Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton Group, on Tuesday, became the title sponsor of football season's curtain opener Federation Cup scheduled to roll on 22nd of December.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn signed a contract on behalf of their respective sides.
Besides, contracts were signed with co-sponsors Premier Bank and IFIC Bank on the day.
Mr Murshedy disclosed that the participating teams will receive Taka 200,000 as participation money while the champion team will get Taka 500,000 and runner-up Taka 300,000 as cash prize.
However, the Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, one of the professional league clubs, is still not certain about playing the Federation Cup or any of the events this season due to financial crisis. BFF senior vice-president still expressed his optimism regarding the team's participation in the league events this season.



