Ishwarganj Football Academy confirms last four

Ishwarganj Football Academy, Mymensingh from Group-D moved to the last four round of the second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup winning the last group match against Team JKSP Football Academy, Narayanganj by 3-2 margin on Tuesday.

Ashraful made a hat-trick scoring all three goals for the winners. He was named the man of the match later. Anta Das and Sabbir Hossain scored one each for Narayanganj.

Ishwarganj won its first group match against JAFF Football Academy by 1-0 margin.

On the same day, Late Farhad Hossain Memorial Football Academy found a 1-0 win over Sunamganj Junior Football Academy in the last match of the grouping stage.

The semi-final round of the Academy Cup is rolling today (Wednesday).

Group-A champion Shyamnagar Football Academy, Satkhira will engage with Group-B champion FC United Feni in the first semi-final at 1:00pm while Group-C champion Warrior Sports Academy, Satkhira will face Group-D champion Ishwarganj Football Academy, Mymensingh in the second semi-final at 3:00pm.







