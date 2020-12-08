Rice prices go up in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 7: Prices of all varieties of rice have increased by Tk150 a 50kg bag over the last two weeks although it is a peak season of Aman harvesting.

Over the last two weeks, the prices of all types of rice have suddenly gone up in both wholesale and retail market.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association said the prices in the wholesale market had increased by Tk100 to Tk150 a bag of 50kg rice.

According to the local market sources, a 50 kg bag of miniket rice is now selling at Tk2550 while it was sold at Tk2400 two weeks earlier.

A bag of 50kg of Beti rice is now selling at Tk2400 while it was sold at Tk2300 two weeks before.

He also said the 50 kg bag of KatariBhog is now selling at Tk2600 while it was sold at Tk2400 per bag two weeks ago. Nazirshail is now selling at Tk2100 per bag of 50kg while it was sold for Tk2000 two weeks ago.

Omar Azam told the Daily Observer that it was quite unbelievable of price hike of rice during the peak season of Aman cultivation.

Omar Azam said farmers are yet to supply their paddy to the market. Due to lower supply of paddy by the farmers, the market is now facing the shortage of rice.

Besides, the Aman procurement drive of the government faced a setback due to higher prices in the open market.

The prices fixed for procuring rice and paddy by the Directorate General of Food, are thought to be not realistic by the rice millers.

The government, at the same time, has decided to procure higher quantity of milled rice from millers this year than that of the last Aman season.

But in the case of paddy, the procurement price has remained unchanged. The paddy procurement target has also been cut drastically, from 627,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes for the upcoming Aman harvesting season.

Both millers and rice growers have found the official procurement prices for rice and paddy unrealistic because of the high cost of production this year.

The current government rice stock is estimated at around 800,000 tonnes against the usual reserve of 1.2 to 1.5 million tonnes.

