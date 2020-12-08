Ivermectin found effective against mild Covid -19 patients: Study



Ivermectin shows promise against Covid-19 in a clinical trial where it is seen that patients receiving a five-day course of ivermectin have shown an early viral clearance and

improvements of blood biomarkers compared with other two groups.

The icddr,b has organised a broadcasting seminar to share preliminary findings of a recently concluded study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of ivermectin in combination with antibiotic doxycycline or ivermectin alone for the treatment of confirmed mild cases of Covid-19 in a hospital setting in the capital.

Patient distribution was 22, 23 and 23 in each group respectively. The participating hospitals were Mugda Medical College and Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

The study verified that patients in the 5-day Ivermectin group were 77 per cent more likely to have early viral clearance on day 14 compared to those who received ivermectin and doxycycline (61 per cent) and placebo (39 per cent). It also showed that on day 3, eighteen per cent of the patients in the group treated with ivermectin alone began to show viral clearance compared to Ivermectin plus doxycycline (3 per cent) and placebo (3 per cent), while on day 7 it stood at 50 per cent, 30 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

The odds of improvement in clinical status with the 5-day treatment course of ivermectin versus ivermectin and doxycycline, and placebo were also favourable, trending toward reduction of severity of infection indicated by improvement in the blood bio-markers. The C-reactive protein (CRP), Lactate Dehydrogenase (LDH) and Ferritin levels notably dropped from the baseline to day 7 in the ivermectin alone group compared to other two groups. The anti-parasitic drug is found to be safe and has shown, at best, a modest benefit for mild coronavirus. The study findings have been published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases (IJID) last Monday.

Dr Wasif Ali Khan, Senior Physician Scientist of Enteric and Respiratory Diseases at icddr,b and the principal investigator of the study presented the study findings. He said, "Although the study sample was small to derive at any concrete conclusion, the results provide evidence of potential benefit of the early intervention with ivermectin for the treatment of adult patients diagnosed with mild Covid-19. The findings also conform to other global studies on ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19."

The study, conducted during July-September 2020, was funded by Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and the company also provided all the drugs used in this trial.

Nazmul Hassan, MP, Managing Director, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd was present at the seminar as Chief Guest while Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali, Former Advisor to the Prime Minister and Chairman, Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) as Special Guest and was connected via online, and Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Acting Executive Director and Senior Director, Nutrition and Clinical Services Division (NCSD) at icddr,b were present among others at the seminar.







