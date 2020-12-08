Video
Govt pumps in Tk 5,688cr more to properly deal with C-19 pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Mohammad Zakaria

To properly deal with and combat novel coronavirus pandemic in the country including procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, the government has revised its special project increasing the cost over
six-folds.
According to the revised Development Project Proposal (DPP) of 'Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness' (1st Revision), the pressure on the exchequer has decreased by 0.23 per cent while the cost of project assistance has increased by 6.76 per cent.
Now the proposed cost of the project is estimated at Tk 6,815.63 crore. Tk 6,603.19 crore will come from the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank while Tk 212 crore will come from the government.
Earlier, the project was estimated at Tk 1,127.51 crore where Tk 850 crore was from  project assistance      and Tk 277 crore was from the government.
However, already 10.21 per cent or Tk 115.15 crore has been spent in implementing the project till June 2020.
A senior official of the Planning Commission on Monday told the Daily Observer that the government has decided to revise the special project for fighting the deadly virus as mutation of coronavirus happens several times during the pandemic in the country.
"Due to changing the prevention and control mechanism, new activities are needed to be included in the project to fight the Covid-19 properly," he also said.
"It wasn't possible to prepare and scrutinise the DPP of the project incorporating necessary demands as it had taken during the early situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country. So, now it is needed to amend the project incorporating new programmes to meet the demands of combating the Covid-19," he added.
The Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sent the revised DPP of the project which will be discussed at the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission soon, he said, adding that getting the clearance from PEC, it will be placed before the ECNEC.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will implement the massive project by June 2023.
According to the revised DPP, PCR laboratories will be installed at 27 medical college hospitals across the country.
Under the project, PCR machine will be purchased for respective hospitals, PCR lab and ICU will be set up.
In addition, a mobile microbiology laboratory will be installed with Tk 4.25 crore.
10-bed ICU Unit will be installed at every district hospitals and 10 medical college hospitals along with installation 20-bed isolation centres at every district hospitals, according to the revised project.
Two medical screening centres will be installed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Other airports and ports in the country will get each single screening centre also.
Cnetral Oxygen System will be installed at 30 government hospitals along with Oxygen Refill.
Meanwhile, Infectious Disease Department will be installed at 37 Medical College Hospitals alongside Infection Prevention Control at different hospitals across the country under this project.


