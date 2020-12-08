Dhaka, Delhi await greater engagement next yr: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Dhaka and New Delhi will be involved in more bilateral activities, marking the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh next year.

"The 50th anniversary of independence is expected to witness a large number of bilateral activities between India and Bangladesh," he said while addressing a webinar on "India's Contribution to the Liberation War of Bangladesh" on Sunday, Foreign Ministry's release said on Monday.

"During our War of Liberation, many Indian soldiers and Jawans died. The blood of these Indian soldiers is mixed with the soil of independent Bangladesh. Never shall we forget them," he said.

In November 1971, the Indian government formed Joint Command of Indian and Bangladeshi forces and on December 6, it extended its recognition to independent Bangladesh

and they uphold a new era started.

"We are happy that His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh on March 26, 2021," he said.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, educationist Shamoly Nasreen Chowdhury, freedom fighter and Swadhinata Padak awardee Col (retd) Sajjad Zahir, prominent human rights activist Julian Francis, and social activist Aroma Dutta also spoke on the occasion.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh and India share a common history, linguistic and cultural heritage while this unity is reflected in multi-dimensional and expanding relations.

"India is our historic time-trusted friend. We are tied with civilizational, cultural, social and economic bonds," he said.

Dr Momen said the saga of the Great Liberation War was, by its enormity, a triumph for the 'free world' and democracy.

The creation of Bangladesh was also a triumph of the innate democratic ideals and resolve of the people who delivered tears, toils and blood in pursuit of a homeland in which they could speak their own language, nurture their culture and lead the life in dignity - free from the spectre of extremism and exploitation, he said.

"We carried through the battlefield an eternal dream of universal liberty, pluralism, religious harmony, human rights and a democratic and egalitarian society, not only for our own selves but also for the rest of the world," Dr Momen said.

The foreign minister said Bengalee is a martial nation of heroes and victors. "We've earned independence of the country in exchange of millions of martyrs. Such a nation can never stay behind in the world," he added.

Dr Momen said the Indian government provided all assistance in raising, organising, training and equipping Mukti Bahini.

"I can never explain the joy and emotion that touched our heart and soul on that day," Dr Momen said.

After the Liberation war, the foreign minister said New Delhi also helped us to establish the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh has been advancing with tremendous pace on the highway to development.

Dr Momen said both the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh will meet for a virtual summit coinciding with the celebration of our victory in December.







