Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Front Page

Dhaka, Delhi await greater engagement next yr: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Dhaka and New Delhi will be involved in more bilateral activities, marking the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh next year.
"The 50th anniversary of independence is expected to witness a large number of bilateral activities between India and Bangladesh," he said while addressing a webinar on "India's Contribution to the Liberation War of Bangladesh" on Sunday, Foreign Ministry's release said on Monday.
"During our War of Liberation, many Indian soldiers and Jawans died. The blood of these Indian soldiers is mixed with the soil of independent Bangladesh. Never shall we forget them," he said.
In November 1971, the Indian government formed Joint Command of Indian and Bangladeshi forces and on December 6, it extended its recognition to independent Bangladesh
and they uphold a new era started.
"We are happy that His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh on March 26, 2021," he said.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, educationist Shamoly Nasreen Chowdhury, freedom fighter and Swadhinata Padak awardee Col (retd) Sajjad Zahir, prominent human rights activist Julian Francis, and social activist Aroma Dutta also spoke on the occasion.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh and India share a common history, linguistic and cultural heritage while this unity is reflected in multi-dimensional and expanding relations.
"India is our historic time-trusted friend. We are tied with civilizational, cultural, social and economic bonds," he said.
Dr Momen said the saga of the Great Liberation War was, by its enormity, a triumph for the 'free world' and democracy.
The creation of Bangladesh was also a triumph of the innate democratic ideals and resolve of the people who delivered tears, toils and blood in pursuit of a homeland in which they could speak their own language, nurture their culture and lead the life in dignity - free from the spectre of extremism and exploitation, he said.
"We carried through the battlefield an eternal dream of universal liberty, pluralism, religious harmony, human rights and a democratic and egalitarian society, not only for our own selves but also for the rest of the world," Dr Momen said.
The foreign minister said Bengalee is a martial nation of heroes and victors. "We've earned independence of the country in exchange of millions of martyrs. Such a nation can never stay behind in the world," he added.
Dr Momen said the Indian government provided all assistance in raising, organising, training and equipping Mukti Bahini.
 "I can never explain the joy and emotion that touched our heart and soul on that day," Dr Momen said.
After the Liberation war, the foreign minister said New Delhi also helped us to establish the provisional government of Bangladesh.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh has been advancing with tremendous pace on the highway to development.
Dr Momen said both the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh will meet for a virtual summit coinciding with the celebration of our victory in December.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rice prices go up in Ctg
Ivermectin found effective against mild Covid -19 patients: Study
Govt pumps in Tk 5,688cr more to properly deal with C-19 pandemic
Dhaka, Delhi await greater engagement next yr: Momen
36 more die, 2,198 infected with C-19 in a day
BGMEA demands new stimulus package to pay workers’ wages
Road crashes leave 10 dead in Habiganj, Bhola
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft