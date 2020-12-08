36 more die, 2,198 infected with C-19 in a day





The country saw 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8; 00am on Monday taking the country's death toll from the virus to 6,874, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 2,198 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases to 479,743.

Besides, 2,663 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 398,623 with an 83.09 percent recovery rateMeanwhile, 14,369 samples were tested in 137 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,877,538 samples have been tested in the country so far, the release added.

The latest day's infection rate was 15.30 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.67 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 24 were men and 12 were women. Four of them died at home while others in different hospitals across the country. Of them 25 were in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna and Mymensingh.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,255 of the total deceased were men and 1,619 were women.

Bangladesh is experiencing 2,816.94 infections, 2,340.62 recoveries, and 40.36 deaths per million.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll crossed 6,000 on November 4.

Covid-19 cases were first reported in China in December last year, and it was declared a pandemic in March.

The global death toll from the pandemic reached 1,537,785 and infection tally stood at 67,170,838 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.





