Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Front Page

36 more die, 2,198 infected with C-19 in a day

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent



The country saw 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8; 00am on Monday taking the country's death toll from the virus to 6,874, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 2,198 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases to 479,743.
Besides, 2,663 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 398,623 with an 83.09 percent recovery rateMeanwhile, 14,369 samples were tested in 137 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,877,538 samples have been tested in the country so far, the release added.
The latest day's infection rate was 15.30 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.67 per cent. The death     rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 24 were men and 12 were women. Four of them died at home while others in different hospitals across the country. Of them 25 were in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna and Mymensingh.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,255 of the total deceased were men and 1,619 were women.
Bangladesh is experiencing 2,816.94 infections, 2,340.62 recoveries, and 40.36 deaths per    million.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll crossed 6,000 on November 4.
Covid-19 cases were first reported in China in December last year, and it was declared a pandemic in March.
The global death toll from the pandemic reached 1,537,785 and infection tally stood at 67,170,838 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rice prices go up in Ctg
Ivermectin found effective against mild Covid -19 patients: Study
Govt pumps in Tk 5,688cr more to properly deal with C-19 pandemic
Dhaka, Delhi await greater engagement next yr: Momen
36 more die, 2,198 infected with C-19 in a day
BGMEA demands new stimulus package to pay workers’ wages
Road crashes leave 10 dead in Habiganj, Bhola
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft