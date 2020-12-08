BGMEA demands new stimulus package to pay workers’ wages

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday demanded a new stimulus package to pay their workers' salaries amid the second wave of Covid-19

pandemic.

The apex body of the garment manufacturers also demanded five years to repay the loans of the stimulus package to pay workers' four-month wages

beginning from April 2020.

The demand was made at a virtual press conference on Monday. BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq addressed the conference.

The trade body sought to extend the six-month moratorium period for up to one year.

According to the BGMEA, the sector received a total of Tk 100 billion to pay four months' wages of the workers beginning from April.





