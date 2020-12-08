Road crashes leave 10 dead in Habiganj, Bhola



A Sylhet bound BRTC bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Monday that killed eight people on the spot on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway near Nabiganj of Habiganj. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Habiganj correspondent reported that at least six people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw in Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila on Monday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azizur Rahman of Nabiganj Police Station said the accident took place on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the upazila's Satahail area around 4:00pm.

A Sylhet-bound BRTC bus from Cumilla collided head-on with a CNG-run autorickshaw from the opposite direction, OC Azizur said, adding that both vehicles fell into a roadside ditch after the collision.

Being informed, Fire service and Sherpur Highway Police rushed to the spot and recovered six bodies with the help of some locals. Two other victims died on way to a hospital, the OC said.

The Identity of the dead could not be known as of filing of this report at 7:30pm. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Our Bhola Correspondent add: Two passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed when a bus collided with the vehicle at Sadar upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mujahirul Islam Jasim, 55, headmaster of Char Sitram Government Primary School in the upazila, and Joy Shikder, 30, son of Dhiren Shikder of Patarhat Kashipur area under Mehendiganj upazila in Barishal district.

Locals said the bus collided-head on with the auto-rickshaw in Kachari area on Bhola-Laxmipur Highway, leaving Jasim dead on the spot and three passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.

Joy died on the way to a hospital while other injured were sent to different hospitals. Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Officer in-Charge Md Enayet Hossain confirmed it.







