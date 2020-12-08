Thrust on scrapping Sec 155(4) of Evidence Act

It's used for character assassination of victims in rape trials, lawyers and HR activists say

Human rights activists and law experts demanded that Section 155(4) of the Evidence Act-1872 be amended as early as possible to end admissibility of character evidence of complainants in rape trials as such act is humiliating to rape victims.

They also said such reform should also ensure judges are duty bound to make sure that defence lawyers do not ask humiliating or degrading questions to complainants during cross-examination.

Human rights activists think that a rape victim is troubled by emotional pain and embarrassment after rape and just then when she is presented before a court a wave of irrelevant questions about her character adds more humiliation.

Taqbir Huda, a Research Specialist, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) said Section 155(4) of the Evidence Act 1872, expressly allows defence lawyer to introduce character evidence against rape complainants during trial.

"Section 155(4) is a discriminatory and colonial-era law which is rooted in archaic and patriarchal assumptions about women's and girls' virginity and reinforces gender inequality," he said.

It contributes to the culture of impunity enjoyed by rapists in two key ways: at the procedural stage and in substantive law. Firstly, the very act of rape is traumatic and debilitating for the victim-survivor and again it involves cumbersome hurdles for a victim to overcome while seeking justice.

"Even where the victim-survivor is part of the minority who is able to overcome these barriers and bring their case to court, defence lawyers use character evidence as a tool of re-dramatization and harassment by asking her degrading questions in an open courtroom, leading to this practice being labeled as 'the second rape," he added.

He also noted that even where the victim-survivor is able to withstand the degrading process of cross examination, the use of character evidence may cause her testimony to be considered unreliable by the judge, especially if uncorroborated by other witnesses and circumstantial evidence.

This then adversely impacts a rape victim-survivor's ability to secure a conviction, he said.

Advocate Elina Khan, a human rights activist, said the emphasis is on different types of evidence against the accused but in a rape case, the trial is different.

There is a reason behind it in Bangladesh culture, character assassination of woman to put her in her 'proper place' is very common. In a society where great emphasis is given on woman's chastity and where her standing within the family and society depends on it, character assassination affects her in multifarious ways.

"She loses her dignity, her reputation and value as a woman not only within her immediate family like her husband and children but also within her extended family and in-laws family. She is put to shame to an extent that she gets psychologically shattered," she said.

The Rape Law Reform Now campaign (Rape Law Reform Coalition) mentioning this humiliation, demanded prohibiting the use of character evidence against rape survivors.

Sara Hossain, the Honorary Executive Director of BLAST said the clause cannot survive in accordance with the constitution.

The law dates back to the colonial period and also the provision is a reflection of the Victorian concept.

"Now we live in the 21st century. We are blessed with so much advanced technologies such as DNA tests to prevent such inhuman act," she said.

However, the cabinet on October 12 approved a draft amendment to the 'Women and Child Repression Prevention Act' incorporating death penalty for rape.

She also noted that their experience shows that the use of this provision is a major barrier to women and girls securing justice in rape cases.

"It contradicts our constitutional guarantees of equality. It's time to repeal this discriminatory and arbitrary legal provision, "she said.



