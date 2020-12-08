Video
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:36 PM
Derogatory Remarks On Sculptures

Hefajat chief Babunagari, 2 others sued for sedition

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Court Correspondent

Two separate cases were filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMMs) Court in Dhaka on Monday against Hefajat-e-Islam chief  Junayed Babunagari, its Joint Secretary General Md Mamunul Haque  and   Islami Andolan leader Muhammad Faizul Karim  for their derogatory comments on sculptures.
After recoding the deposition of the two
complainants, the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate Sotyabrata Sikder ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to conduct investigation into the two cases and submit a report by January 7 next.
The two cases have been filed by Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddho Mancha central committee and Advocate Moshiur Malek, founder of Bangabandhu Foundation.
Advocate Moshiur Malek filed the case accusing only Hefajat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Md Mamunul Haque. Hefajat leaders Junayed Babunagari, Md Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolan Bangladesh leader Faizul Karim  have been made accused in the case filed by Muktijuddho Mancha central committee President Aminul Islam Bulbul.
After taking both cases into cognizance, Metropolitan Magistrate Sotyabrata Sikder sent the complaints to PBI for investigation.
According to the complainants, Faizul Karim addressed a rally under the banner of "Touhidi Janata Oikya Parishad" at Dhupkhola ground in Gandaria, Dhaka, on November 13 and opposed the installation of a sculpture of Bangabandhu on the occasion of Mujib Year.
On the same day, Maulana Mamunul Haque publicly opposed the installation of the sculpture of Bangabandhu at Shane Risalat conference organized by Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlis at BMA Auditorium in the capital.
On November 27, Hefazat-e-Islam's Ameer Junaid Babungari took part at a mahfil in Chattogram's Hathazari and threatened to "tear down" the sculptures.
Bulbul filed the case under Section 120 (b) (1), 124 (a) and 505 (a) of the Penal Code.
Moshiur Malek filed his case under Section 120 (b), 153 and 124 (a) of the Penal Code.
Two complainants in their complaints stated that such statements of the accused are tantamount to sedition. They tried to get political gain by using religion. They made aggrieved the general people by using religion, creating hatred and unrest by using religion in the state and society. Instigated by the accused statement recently, some miscreants damaged the sculpture of Madhu Da on DU campus and an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia, they said.
Police on Sunday arrested four people, including two teachers of Jugia Paschimpara Ibn Mas'ud (RA) Madrasa in Kushtia town in connection with the vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture.
 The Kushtia police said the arrestees damaged the sculpture after being inspired by the speeches of Faizul Karim and Mamunul Haque.


