BERC to fix retail prices of LPG

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has taken up an initiative to fix the retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through enacting a pricing policy like that of natural gas and electricity as the per High Court order.

In line with the idea, BERC is set to conduct a hearing on LPG, the most volatile (in terms of its unpredictable price) energy product, on December 14, 17 and 18, a BERC official said.

"We are ready to comply with the court order; we are going to hold the hearing for three days- on January 14, 17 and 18," BERC Member Md Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury told the Daily Observer on Monday.

"The government recently amended the law that empowered it (BERC) to review the prices of gas and electricity whenever it wishes," Energy Secretary Md Anisur Rahman said.

BERC fixes natural gas price and the law makes it obligatory for it to set the price after holding public hearing but it had never fixed LPG price which is fixed by the market players.

"We are witnessing anarchy in the LPG market," said Consumers Association of Bangladesh Energy Adviser Prof Shamsul Alam. "An average family generally uses two LPG bottles (12.5 kg each) costing TK 1,600-2,000. But, those who use kerosene or firewood spend as much or more. On the other hand, a consumer enjoys piped gas supply from utility companies paying only Tk 975 only per month (for unlimited use) for domestic consumption. It is injustice. To create a level playing field we moved the court in 2016. We got justice but the BERC did not show respect to the court order" he said.

Against the plea of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), on November 29, the High Court issued the contempt of rule against the BERC Chief and sought explanation.

The High Court on Sunday issued a contempt of court rule against the Chairman of BERC Md Abdul Jalil as he failed to fix the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in line with an earlier court decision.

Bangladesh's LPG market is import-dominated as more than 60 percent of LPG cylinders and 95 percent of total LPG requirement are met through import.

About 26 LPG companies are now dominating the unlimited market who supplies over 1.0 million tonnes of LPG each year in the country. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has a very insignificant market here.

At present, approximately 2 million domestic consumers use natural gas mainly for household cooking. The gas utility companies estimate that approximately 7 percent of the total population of the country gets the privilege of getting piped gas supply for everyday cooking. The rest 93 percent are using either costlier bottled LPG gas or kerosene or firewood.

However, the Energy Secretary said a committee had been formed comprising the members of BERC and Energy Ministry. The committee will submit its reports.

However, this order compelled the energy regulator to take up the initiative.

Currently, only 18 out of 58 approved companies, including state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, market LPG across the country after importing it.

However, there is no LPG price monitoring system or existence of energy pricing policy to discuss the issue although LPG consumption in the country has increased four times in between 2016 and 2020.

The country has a demand for nearly 713,000 tonnes of LPG this year, says the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

"BERC started the work in this regard and trying to fix up a modality to determine the LPG price in domestic market," BERC commissioner said.

It also showed that Bangladesh annually consumes about 10 lakh tonnes of LPG and about 98 percent of it is sold in bottles by two dozen private companies and only two percent is sold by the government.

BPC said a private company spends about Tk 800 to supply 12 kg of LPG in cylinder to the customer including the import and the transportation cost as well as the value added tax.

Energy Division data showed that around one million tonnes of LPG was consumed by the end of 2018, up from around 250,000 tonnes in 2015.










