Move to ready Razakars’ list





A view of an anti-razakar demonstration in the capital recently. photo : bdnews24.com

Cabinet approves Nat'l Freedom Fighters' Council ActThe Cabinet on Monday approved a new draft of 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (National Freedom Fighters' Council) Act', which is known as 'Jamuka Ain', including the provision of preparing lists of Razakars, who opposed the country's independence in 1971, repealing the existing law.With the approval of the amendment proposal, the government has cleared the way of preparing Razakars lists in the country. As a result, the country's people will be able to know about the Razakars along with the names of enlisted freedom fighters who fought for independence.The approval was given in principle in the regular Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired themeeting connecting virtually from her official residence while other Cabinet members attended from the Cabinet conference room at the Secretariat.After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the outcome of the meeting."Although the present Jamuka Ain still exists, it's unable to meet the demands of the present situation. Considering the demand, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs (MOLWA) has taken steps to promulgate a new law. The draft is time befitting. Whenever the new law is enacted, the existing law will be repealed," Anwarul Islam said.He said, "The provisions of registration of the organizations relevant with the Liberation War and freedom fighters affairs, activities of the Jamuka, its sources of financing, its funds and budgetary allocations were incorporated in the draft law elaborately.""New law suggested that the Jamuka will prepare the lists of Razakars, Al Badrs and Al Shams and the Pakistani para-military forces, who fought against the freedom fighters opposing Bangladesh's independence and the Liberation War and recommend the government to issue gazette. The provision was absent in the existing law. It was included newly," he added.At the same time, the Jamuka was given responsibility to identify the persons enrolled as freedom fighters giving false documents and information and recommend the government to cancel the certificates.Regarding punishments for such offences, the Cabinet Secretary said, "It would depend on the type of their offence. It would be considered whether they have only taken certificates or taken other financial benefits and jobs of their spouses. If they have taken those, they will be punished following the penal code."The authority will also recommend the government to issue gazette notifications of real freedom fighters after preparing their final lists scrutinising the applications, he added.He informed that a 'rule' will be prepared before enforcement of the law as all details are not included in the draft.