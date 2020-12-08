HC asks govt to protect Bangabandhu sculptures

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the government to take immediate measures to protect the sculptures and murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.

The court also ordered the cabinet secretary to submit a report in a month on the progress of the initiative to set up murals on office premises of all deputy commissioners (DC) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs).

Besides, another HC bench will hold a hearing today (Tuesday) on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Uttam Kumar Lahiri. The writ was submitted on Sunday, seeking security of all sculptures, including those of

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, across the country.

The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Bashir Ahmed, former secretary of the Supreme Court Association, seeking necessary directives on the issue.

Lawyer Bashir Ahmed appeared for the petition while deputy attorney general ABM Abdullah AL Mahmud Bashar represented the State.

Earlier on the day, the cabinet secretary submitted a compliance report to Attorney General office, saying that the government has established murals of Bangabandhu on the office premises of Muktijoddha councils in 380 upazilas of 63 districts.

Lawyer Bashir Ahmed placed the recent incidents before the HC bench seeking necessary directives to ensure proper security of the sculpture and murals of Bangabandhu.

On February 25, the HC directed the government to declare March 7 as the 'National Historic Day' and issue a gazette notification in this regard within a month.

The court also sought the progress report on the matter within a month.

It issued a directive for installing the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas of the country within the 'Mujib Borsho'.

On March 4 in 2018, the HC issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up a Bangabandhu's speech-mode sculpture at the place where he had delivered the historic 7th March Speech in 1971.

The writ petition, which was submitted on Sunday, sought a rule seeking necessary directive to the respondents to prevent disorder cantering the establishment of Bangabandhu's sculpture.

It also sought directives over proper steps by Islamic Foundation Director General and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram Mosque to resist confusion among people centering sculptures.

Secretaries to Home Ministry, Religious Affair Ministry, Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Inspector General of Police, Islamic Foundation Director General and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram Mosque were made respondents to the writ.







